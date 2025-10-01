4

In 2018, a poorly maintained power transmission line owned by Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) failed in Butte County, CA, during a period of high winds, igniting the tinder-dry brush below. The tower was located in a forest, and, as a result, the brush fire spread to the trees, which quickly turned into a wildfire driven by the same high winds. By the time fire services contained the fire over two weeks later, it covered 153,336 acres, killing 85 people and destroyed more than 18,000 buildings. Known today as Camp Fire, the event became the most destructive and deadly fire in the state's history.

In the midst of tragedies like this, there are always heroes: firefighters and other first responders who put themselves in harm's way, but also everyday people who make impossible choices. The Lost Bus tells one of the stories from the latter group: a down-on-his-luck bus driver who ends up driving 22 children and their teacher to safety through the worst fire in California's history.

Cars barreling through danger and a raging fire easily lends itself to cinema. Director Paul Greengrass orchestrates thrilling scenes of the titular bus navigating and escaping from a town and forest surrounded by walls of flame and smoke so thick they've blotted out the sun. Unfortunately, that's all there is to The Lost Bus. In its singular focus on this one story of heroism, the film misses the opportunity to fully examine the circumstances that led to the fire, the events that occurred during it, or the aftermath that the people and state endured.

Matthew McConaughey plays Kevin McKay, a man whose estranged father just passed away, has his sick mother living with him, and is hated by his estranged son. To really drive home how bad of a year he's having, he also has to put down his dog in the opening minutes of the film.

Kevin works a dead-end job as a bus driver, and, on the fateful day, after completing his drop-offs, the fires reroute him picking up 22 kids and their teacher Mary (America Ferrera) from an elementary school as he takes them to safety. By the time they are on the road, the city is panicking and nowhere is safe.

While the premise and the performances from McConaughey and Ferrera offer the film some strengths, there simply isn't enough to sustain a movie for two hours. Greengrass fills the movie with lazy, cliché-ridden moments, where Kevin hopes to prove himself to his family and himself by saving Mary and her students. McConaughey is a great actor and digs deep, but this effort to add pathos to the role ultimately falls flat.

The fact that so much potential exists further frustrates the viewing experience. With 22 kids on board, only one ever gets any real character development, and once they do, they sit stoically for the rest of the movie. Ferrera and McConaughey get a few scenes where the characters exchange trauma stories, but little comes of any of it. On the other side of the disaster, Yul Vazquez plays the fire chief for the region, the man ultimately entrusted with fighting the fire and managing the crisis. Functionally, though, he really only serves to deliver exposition to the audience. He has interactions with two firefighting crews in the fray, and while one of those does yield a great sequence, the crew he interacts with then never reappears.

On paper, this movie should work. Acts of heroism in dire circumstances make for good watching, but Greengrass fails to deliver on the film's promise of tension and thrills. Meanwhile, there's a whole crew of first responders actually fighting the fire who we almost never get to see in the movie. The story of how PG&E didn't maintain their power lines very well, and how they weren't able to shut the power off immediately when the firefighters asked, never gets told, and no PG&E employees of any meaningful variety appear at all.

In 2019 the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection determined that PG&E was responsible for Camp Fire. A year later, the utility company pled guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter and one felony count of unlawfully starting a fire, were fined $3.5 million, and agreed to a $25.5 billion settlement to compensate victims and their families. However The Lost Bus skips the investigation, fails to villainize anyone and, despite being an overt climate change movie, only briefly pays lip service to it.

Greengrass offers up an intensely frustrating movie. Undeniably, The Lost Bus features some great effects and one or two standout sequences, but because it focuses on a small story amidst a big disaster, it ultimately feels small and insignificant, despite its technical successes.