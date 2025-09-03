8

Some films are released exactly when they should be. They tackle subjects that reflect and feel familiar to our current times, acting as cautionary tales against power, greed and violence. And in 2025, it's fitting that we have a new dystopian horror film about a totalitarian regime directed by Francis Lawrence.

Set in a dystopian United States and based on the 1979 Stephen King novel of the same name, The Long Walk stars Cooper Hoffman as Ray Garraty. In this world, 100 young men take part in an annual walking contest that the totalitarian government hosts. The young men must maintain a speed of at least three miles per hour and avoid receiving warnings or risk execution. The prize? The last remaining walker will receive whatever he asks for. With an ensemble cast including David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot and Mark Hamill, the film may just be one of the most daring Stephen King adaptations yet.

The Long Walk is a visceral nightmare. Lawrence never holds back from capturing the gruelling nature of the contest. Featuring loads of blood, sweat, tears and excrement, the film will make audiences squirm in their seat or even look away. The contest itself — quite literally a long walk — never feels boring or repetitive, as the film captures the torture these young men must endure.

At its core, the film is about survival — doing what it takes to endure under a government that refuses to help its citizens in any meaningful way. At one point, Ray explains that every young man he knows has signed up for the Long Walk, despite the risks associated. In many ways, though, these young men don't have any other choice but to sign up given the possibility of changing the dire circumstances they find themselves in. The regime repackages propaganda as hope, preying on the poorest and most vulnerable of citizens.

The incredibly chemistry of the cast forms the beating heart of the film. The brotherhood crafted between the young men, especially between Hoffman's Ray and Jonsson's Peter McVries, creates a bond so strong, it's like we're walking alongside them. Hoffman and Jonsson prove that they have star quality and are more than capable of leading a film.

The Long Walk shows audiences what happens when a government's power goes unchecked. The Major (a wicked Hamill, who easily fits in the Lawrence villain canon) leads the force that manages the walk. An uncompromising leader, he executes citizens who dare question the totalitarian regime or engage with media not approved by them. He acts as a reminder of brutality and violence, furthering the tension and terror this film masterfully builds.

Comparisons to other King adaptations will be inevitable. The camaraderie between the young men will remind audiences of Stand by Me; the thirst for survival recalls The Shawshank Redemption. However, The Long Walk exists completely as its own relentless machine. Featuring engaging direction, heartbreaking performances and an iconic title card reveal, The Long Walk offers an edgy journey towards a faux freedom that we continue to walk towards.