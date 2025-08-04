When the Lonely Island parodied action movies with their song "Cool Guys Don't Look at Explosions," they thought they had cured the genre of one of its more enduring tropes. As it turns out, however, not looking at an explosion is simply too cool for Hollywood to move away from.

The song, sung by Andy Samberg and featuring Will Ferrell and J.J. Abrams, was created for Samberg's gig hosting the 2009 MTV Movie Awards. Discussing that awards show on a recent episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast (on July 22), Samberg recalled, "This is how up our own ass we were: we were like, 'So now people are going to stop, right? We put that to bed.' And everyone was like, 'Fuck you, nerd.'"

Seth Meyers jokingly chimed in, "All of a sudden in movies, the Rock was like, 'Oh fuck!"

The Lonely Island's Akiva Schaffer (who directed the recent reboot of The Naked Gun) chimed in, "I bet you we did stop some people that we'll never know, because they didn't do it."

Ultimately, however, the trope has endured — and Meyers speculated that it's because it's simply too cool-looking for action movies to avoid. "It is a fun trope that, even after you pointed it out, people did not stop doing it. I think action movies think it's so kick-ass, they don't mind that it's a comedy trope."

Hell yeah! See "Cool Guys Don't Look at Explosions" below.