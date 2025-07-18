The Late Show is coming to an end — and not just the current iteration led by Stephen Colbert, but the show itself.

Colbert announced the news last night (July 17) during his taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He told the audience, "Before we start the show, I want to let you know something that I found out just last night. Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending The Late Show in May."

He continued, "It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of The Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away." He went on to thank the people at CBS, calling them "great partners." The statement has since been shared online.

CBS executives shared a statement reading, "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season. We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire the Late Show franchise at that time. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television."

As for why the show is ending, CBS's statement explained, "This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."

The Late Show has been running since 1993, with David Letterman serving as its initial host from inception to 2015, and Colbert hosting since then.

See Colbert's statement below.