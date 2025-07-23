8

Robert Reich served in the administrations of presidents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama in various roles, and taught for 42 years, including a stint at Harvard. His name may not be household, but his appearances on YouTube and TV battling every conservative supply-sider from Wiliam F. Buckley to Bill O'Reilly make him instantly recognizable to those interested in the political sphere.

He has spent decades fighting the good fight, and the new documentary from Elliott Kirschner, The Last Class, catches up with former U.S. Secretary of Labor for his final semester teaching at the University of California, Berkeley. It's a brisk 71 minutes that is somehow lighthearted and uplifting, despite the sobering subject matter: his class entitled Wealth and Poverty.

UC Berkeley has given the world the Free Speech Movement, Marshawn Lynch, and 16 elements on the periodic table. Not bad for a state school. That's where we begin with Reich: many of his students come from working class backgrounds, and he's attempting to stir their emotions by presenting the hard data of modern-day wealth inequality. The documentary deserves credit for fair treatment of these young scholars. Media often portrays college kids as screen-addicted clones, but these perceptive students have crammed into a lecture hall to better engage with Reich's analogue teaching style.

The last time I saw the inside of Wheeler Auditorium, I was an undergrad stumbling through Professor Leon Litwack's history course, so it's nice to see the affable Reich at the podium. He's a reluctant campus celebrity, but this film by no means serves as a vanity project. Kirschner could have certainly compiled an A-list cast of academics and political power players to gush about Reich, but instead we see him interacting with his preferred colleagues, the students.

To balance the mood, there's a tasteful amount of B-roll with the Golden Gate Bridge, the sun setting on the Bay, and Berkeley's iconic Campanile clock tower. There's also a tinge of sad sentimentality across the film. Reich isn't just sharing his life story through the lens of his curriculum, he's also clearly vexed by the inevitability of retirement and how his decades of mentoring have come to an end. At times, it feels like he's attending his own funeral.

But true to his life's work, Reich remains dedicated to optimism and generous with his wholesome wisdom. This cinematic memoir delivers numerous upbeat anecdotes about democracy, leadership and critical thinking — and he means it when says, "Pessimism is fine, cynicism is not." It's precisely the lesson Reich tries to impart upon this next generation.