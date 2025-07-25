3

James DeMonaco doesn't make crowd-pleasing movies, and he certainly doesn't make them for critical glory either. It's almost as if the creator of The Purge has an eye for cult classic status. His films contain B-movie camp with a dusting of political commentary and a healthy helping of blood, guts and gore. Even with this understanding of DeMonaco's work and barometer for what to expect, The Home is an aggressive waste of time.

The film stars DeMonaco's fellow Staten Islander Pete Davidson as Max, a young man who works off his community service sentence at a retirement home. Assigned to janitorial duties, Max gets to know the residents, and is surprised to find them sharp and spritely, belying their age and surroundings. When a resident whom Max befriends dies under mysterious circumstances, he begins to understand her previous warnings that things aren't exactly as they seem. Ignoring the one rule to stay away from the fourth floor, Max grows rightly suspicious as he ingratiates himself deeper into the fold of this seemingly peaceful retirement home.

An interesting enough premise with a decent enough performance from Davidson doesn't make up for the fact that DeMonaco over-engineers the hell out of The Home. His script, co-written with Adam Cantor, runs around in circles, fighting with itself for which idea should take focus at any given point. The ending strikes a satisfying note, but it's all for naught. The lean 97-minute horror film amounts to nothing more than a string of cheap jump scares, gross-for-the-sake-of-gross images, and a completely nonsensical plot progression.

Where The Purge sought to use extreme horror as a way of commenting on capitalism and class, I suppose The Home tries to discuss our obsession with youth and the lengths we will go to stall the aging process. It also throws in some themes of inherited trauma and the foster care system — basically, it's a melting pot of a lot of interesting ideas that just becomes a sloppy mess.

No genre benefits more from reckless camp than horror, and, as a result, these movies in the B-grade are given a lot of rope. The Home is an affront to this goodwill.