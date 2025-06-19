6

An early training ground for the capitalist mindset — and corruption, if you had an untrustworthy friend in the role of the banker — the board game Monopoly was a staple of my youth. It was one of many games where a simple roll of the dice would determine one's fate, be it collecting $200 or going straight to jail. The board game industry has grown exponentially since Monopoly's dominance on game nights, and so too have their loyal fans, as Toronto filmmaker Simon Ennis lays out in his latest documentary, The Hobby: Tales from the Tabletop.

Using the 2022 World Boardgaming Championship (WBC) as the cinematic board his various pieces to move around, Ennis's film honours the board game fandom, community and creativity.

Ennis introduces the audience to a wide variety of individuals, including fedora-wearing collector and YouTuber Tom Vasel, avid Toronto board game player and collector Dan Corbett, BoardGameGeek contributor Candice Harris, and game designer John Hague (who is attempting to get his own game, The Last Summit, off the ground).

The Hobby provides a well-rounded overview of why so many connect with board games: aside from the communal bonding aspect, as author and University of Utah Professor C. Thi Nguyen notes, these types of games offer a mixture of beauty and drama based on the player's actions and choices. The sense of controlling one's own fate within confined parameters, coupled with the wide ranging topics that cover every interest from nature to settler life to ancient history, makes it easy to see why so many find these games thrilling and enlightening.

Although The Hobby features famed British philologist Irving Finkel providing insight on board games dating back to Mesopotamian times, Ennis is more interested in the present than the past. The film becomes most intriguing when focusing on the rise in popularity of independent game designers. Speaking with likes of Elizabeth Hargrave — whose bird-inspired game, Wingspan, became a massive success despite others telling her it wouldn't work — and following Hague from creation to prototype testing with real players, the audience observes the work it takes to bring a game to market.

As fascinating as the actual game making process is, The Hobby never delves too deeply into any of its various topics. At one point Harris praises the welcoming nature of a wargame tournament in which she is the only woman of colour in attendance, and individuals such as husband-and-wife duo Miklos and Starla of the YouTube channel Our Family Plays Games talk about the need to foster more visible representation within the hobby community, but Ennis never explores these topics any further.

Juggling so many different thematic balls in the air, the lack of depth also hinders the sports documentary aspects of The Hobby. Key competitors vying for the WBC's $25,000 cash prize are only introduced halfway into the film, making it hard to generate a sense of tension. It also doesn't help that some viewers will be unfamiliar with the different set of games they must play in each round.

The Hobby may suffer from trying to be too many things for too many people, but there is an undeniable charm to Ennis's film. Unlike cinematic representations from the '80s and '90s, which often framed board game lovers as bespectacled and socially awkward nerds, the documentary presents the hobby community as a passionate and inclusive group of well-adjusted individuals — people with good jobs, often married with kids, who enjoy board games on both an intellectual and therapeutic level.

Offering insight into a community often overlooked, it's worth rolling the dice on The Hobby: Tales from the Tabletop.