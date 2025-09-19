5

Based on the short story by Ben Shattuck, The History of Sound follows country boy Lionel Worthing (Paul Mescal) as he meets charming orphan David White (Josh O'Connor) while attending the Boston Music Conservatory in 1917. Lionel, a singer with synesthesia, and David, a student of ethnomusicology, connect over a mutual obsession with folk music. The two nurture a brief fling before war breaks out and David enlists, separating the lovers until 1919, when David pitches Lionel on an East Coast trekking trip to collect local songs for academic purposes. The two embark on a life-changing camping trip and reignite their flame, until they're ultimately forced to return to the real world and their muted, secretive lives.

Lionel and David are studious, serious intellectuals who bond over their shared bookishness. Early butterflies of yearning about the potential closeted romance are cut short when the lovers become entangled prematurely. Cutting the tension so promptly assumes other roadblocks will emerge in order to build excitement and narrative vivacity, but the lovers' conflicts about identity, trauma and class divisions are largely unspoken and left internalized.

When these rigid personalities fall into a forbidden romance and plan their camping expedition across rural America, their private getaway should've provided an opportunity for the guys to loosen up a little, but their passion remains restrictive and bland, even when removed from society's judgmental eye. This is not for any lack of ability or chemistry on behalf of both leading men, as demonstrated in previous queer romances the two have similarly starred in (Mescal in All of Us Strangers, O'Connor in God's Own Country), but because their capabilities are stifled with this subdued direction.

The movie's retrospective view plays like a museum: sheltered, sterile and inaccessible, where director Oliver Heramnus examines Lionel and David's romance under glass, as if the delicately reconstructed lines and love scenes will shatter if treated with any lens other than one of nostalgic sadness. An elderly Lionel opens the movie with a wistful monologue about his family, youth and synesthesia, a hazy reflection on the best years of his life that the film directly applies to the portrayal of our lovers — a foggy, schmaltzy memory disloyal to the reality of human connections.

Initially, The History of Sound presents a budding queer romance in 1910s America with very little darkness — a refreshing, gentle take on a love story set apart from the depressing tropes commonly written into queer media. Unfortunately, by the climax of the film, all-too-familiar tragedies materialize as a result of the time's queerphobia, mental illness and miscommunication between our stubborn leads, filing this project away into the overstuffed folder that is queer misfortune films.

The forbidden vintage love story between two musical nerds proves slow and sweet, but lacks the fervour, conflict or vibrancy to stand beside the likes of iconic period-piece queer romances like Carol, Portrait of a Lady on Fire or Brokeback Mountain.