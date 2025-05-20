After announcing the premiere date for the fourth season of The Bear last month, FX has returned to serve up the first Season 4 trailer — and, to quote another world-renowned chef, it's fucking raw.

We're talking emotionally, not undercooked, of course; this is Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), and nobody takes a page out of Gordon Ramsay's book (again, in terms of being deeply traumatized, but also nailing his meat temperatures) quite like he does. "It's hard, and it's brutal — and that's what makes it special," Carmy says in the trailer, perfecting his plating as St. Vincent's "Fast Slow Disco" plays in the background.

He and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) are quickly introduced to a countdown clock that will let them know precisely the moment the restaurant runs out of money, and she's among the women in Carmy's life telling him that using his turmoil as fuel — and running away from his problems — maybe isn't the healthiest way to cope. Meanwhile, in addition to financial challenges, the Bear is facing mixed reviews and accusations of inconsistency.

Matty Matheson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jamie Lee Curtis, Abby Elliott, Jon Bernthal, Liza Colón-Zayas and the rest of the gang are all back for the new season, which will debut on June 15. Check out the trailer below, and read Exclaim!'s review of Season 3.