Undoubtedly, Matt Shakman's The Fantastic Four: First Steps stands as the best cinematic version of Marvel's First Family. Perhaps that's not saying much, though. The unreleased 1994 film was only as good as its low budget allowed, Josh Trank's attempted reboot in 2015 served up a dark and moody bore, and although Tim Story's 2005 Fantastic Four holds up as a colourful and zany superhero film of the era, its sequel, Rise of the Silver Surfer, failed to keep that franchise going for Sony. All this to say: First Steps had a relatively low bar to clear in relation to its predecessors.

In the context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though, Shakman and Kevin Feige have their work cut out for them. Thunderbolts*, while not a massive commercial success, won back critics and reinvigorated interest in the studio, but it still carried with it the baggage of yesterday's MCU. First Steps marks a more earnest reset for Marvel, one that signals a more thoughtful approach. However, its an approach that potentially threatens to be too thoughtful, if that ever were a thing.

Aiding in the Great Marvel Reset, First Steps takes place in the fantastic reality of Earth-828 — a universe separate to Earth-616, where the majority of Marvel films and shows take place. On Earth-828, the Fantastic Four are the only superheros, a job scope already accepted and enjoyed by the time we meet the group in First Steps. The public, too, have embraced these heroes as their protectors and even political representatives.

Shakman sets up First Steps as a Jetsons-like utopia. The blue-toned palette and 1960s aesthetic mixed with high technology create the perfect picturesque backdrop to a diverse and wealthy society. The Earth-828 of First Steps seemingly has no tension or strife; people celebrate the Fantastic Four because they keep their world cocooned.

First Steps also does away with an angsty portrayal of the core four themselves. Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) are happily married and welcoming their first child, creating some apprehension for Reed, who's concerned about what their amalgamated DNA will create. Sue appears to be the de facto spokesperson of the group and takes an active role in diplomatic relations, while her brother, Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), isn't quite the playboy of previous iterations, but he remains the wildcard of the team. Finally, Ben (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is the man of the people, showing out for fawning school kids and taking on the public-facing side of his duties with ease.

One of Feige's great magic tricks with the MCU has been his ability to cast actors remarkably well in their roles with consideration for the dynamics across an ensemble. Pascal, Kirby, Quinn and Moss-Bachrach are no exception, and they find a very comfortable and entertaining give and take with one another. Shakman takes time to give the characters moments with one another that don't necessarily drive the plot forward, but establish their unique connections.

In a move that's more DC than Marvel, the villains of First Steps prove to be almost more compelling than the heroes: Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) and Galactus (Ralph Ineson) are the first true opponents for the group, as Reed tracks the disappearance of other worlds in their galaxy one by one. Garner's turn as the Silver Surfer lends the film a layered nuance as her motivations for working with Galactus become apparent. Even Galactus's destruction find some complexity, as Ineson finally brings to life an imposing Galactus worthy of his source material.

Though not a villain, Paul Walter Hauser's Mole Man provides the film with much-needed bite. Hauser only appears in the film briefly, but his fleeting scenes grant the movie levity and grit — a bit of messiness among the pristine. Hopefully Hauser doesn't get shelved like so many characters in the MCU before him have been, as his presence is sorely needed in a world as sanitized as Earth-828.

No one can blame Feige and the other Marvel execs for handling First Steps with kid gloves. The film feels like a make-or-break point for the studio where every aspect of this movie has to land, and we can feel that delicacy as an audience. From the imagery to the performances, everything in First Steps is deliberate and, in turn, safe, even by Marvel standards. Unlike Marvel films before it, this one contains no big explosions — even the more action-packed moments between Sue and Galactus or Johnny and Silver Surfer are quiet. In exchange, we have greater attention to detail: as a certified hater of Marvel's wanting VFX efforts in the past, Galactus actually looks incredible, and the sound design on Ben's every movement is superb. It's as if Marvel wants to gently bring audiences back and prove that they're now about the quality, not quantity.

First Steps is just that: a good first step forward for Marvel and their fans in a second attempt at Marvel 2.0. The film's mid-credits scene announces the return of the Fantastic Four in Avengers: Doomsday, currently scheduled for December of next year. Only one other film is slated for release in between these films (Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Tom Holland returning), which should prove beneficial for the studio.

That being said, in order to bring the Fantastic Four into the mix, Marvel needs to dust off the ol' multiverse, which, let's face it, hasn't exactly proven to be a winner thus far. What could help, though, is more Mole Man.