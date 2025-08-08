Film buffs live for the Criterion Closet, a vast movie collection owned by the Criterion Collection in the distribution company's Manhattan office, where they invite stars from the screen world to make their "picks" in the very popular Closet Picks video series. The closet's mobile iteration — aptly named the Criterion Mobile Closet — has thus far only visited some film festivals in the US over the past year, but will now make its Canadian debut at TIFF next month.

The news of the truck's residency across from the TIFF Lightbox on King Street this September 4 through 7 was shared on social media yesterday (August 7) by none other than Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, a noted Toronto aficionado who was recently presented the key to the city.

In the video interview with del Toro shared to Criterion Collection and TIFF's accounts, the director revealed that he was actually the very first person to rummage through the Criterion Closet back in 2010 — and that he's looking forward to doing it again at TIFF.

"I promise not to choose the same movies," he assured viewers, which shouldn't be a problem given that the Criterion Mobile Closet is stocked with more than 1,700 of the greatest films ever. "See you then!" (If you're curious, del Toro's original picks were The Red Shoes, The 400 Blows, Charade, Crumb, The Thin Red Line, The Magician, Repulsion and Paths of Glory.)

If you're interested in exploring the collection and maybe making your own Closet video while the truck is in town, you can sign up at this link for updates.