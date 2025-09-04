6

Like many Gen Z horror fans, James Wan's The Conjuring was one of my very first introductions to the genre. Over a decade later, The Conjuring: Last Rites marks the final instalment in the sprawling Conjuring Universe, a farewell as bittersweet as it is welcome. Unfortunately, what could've been an epic conclusion to the Warren's story leans safe rather than spooky.

Michael Chaves returns to the director's chair for his third film in the franchise, and, similar to the previous three Conjuring films, Last Rites dramatizes a case that the real-life Warrens investigated. The film begins with a flashback to a young Ed (Orion Smith) and Lorraine Warren (Madison Lawlor) during their first paranormal investigation case in 1964. Pregnant with their would-be daughter Judy, a demon touches Lorraine's belly, triggering an early delivery. After barely surviving the ordeal, Judy inherits her mother's clairvoyant abilities.

Fast forward to 1986, and we find horror's It Couple (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) on an indefinite hiatus from their paranormal investigations, instead taking their life's work across campuses and presenting to uninterested students. Because of Ed's recent heart attacks, they've withdrawn from active duty, and the couple's biggest spook is the now adult Judy's (Mia Tomlinson) boyfriend Tony (Ben Hardy) proposing to her after just six months of dating. However, normalcy has never been the Warrens' trade, and they exit their unofficial retirement when the Smurl family finds themselves terrorized by ghostly presences after welcoming a haunted mirror into their Pennsylvania home.

Coming in at a whopping two hours and 15 minutes, Last Rites falls victim to its runtime and drags by the third act, when the Warrens, including Judy and Tony, finally make it to the Smurl house. The paranormal investigators remain generally removed from the main haunting action until the 11th hour, to the detriment of the film's pacing. The film contains almost enough jump scares to occupy us in the meantime, as evil dolls, levitating fathers and ghost-induced ailments terrorize the poor Smurl family, but Chaves underestimates how much exposition his audience is willing to put up with.

Like any beloved franchise, the film hinges on the audience's connection to the Warrens to drive its emotional core. It's generally successful, mainly due to Farmiga and Wilson's well-praised on-screen chemistry, which remains magnetic and palpable 12 years into their portrayal of the couple. The Warrens become even more vivid and lifelike as they assume the parental role with their daughter Judy, who, portrayed well by Tomlinson, makes for a sympathetic and entertaining addition to the beloved horror family.

Familial drama remains the driving force of the film, a precedent that Chaves followed in The Devil Made Me Do It. However, the Smurl case proves to be an afterthought in comparison to the film's broader narrative, significantly decreasing the stakes of their actual haunting. Chaves casually reveals the root cause behind the demonic forces plaguing the Smurls, and its relation to the Warrens ties back in a "Sure... I guess that makes sense" kind of way. The final standoff rushes by with only a bit of satisfying action.

Chaves appears to have heard the complaints about the lack of haunted dolls and cursed objects in his last Conjuring film, as Last Rites makes sure that familiar faces like Annabelle get in their final scares before the curtains close. Chaves also uses imagery and tools expected from a Conjuring film: distorted reflections, apparitions, weathered antique furniture, haunted dolls, burning crosses and disembodied hands reaching out of nowhere. This imagery generally works in creating a rich environment that the characters can interact with. As Judy takes a central role in the film, her visions frame many of the jump scares complemented by flexible camerawork. Up-close shots of the characters also add a deeper layer of intimacy and claustrophobia befitting a well-shot horror film.

Last Rites delivers a suitable, albeit tame, send-off to the Warrens and The Conjuring as a whole. Wilson and Farmiga endure as the never-understated beating heart of the franchise, and their conclusion will make even the most casual Conjuring fan well up. Their final case doesn't usher the Warrens out with a bang, but with a decent-enough sendoff that fans can look back on with mild satisfaction.