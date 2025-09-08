8

Ahead of the world premiere of The Christophers, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey congratulated attendees on living in the same time as Steven Soderbergh — a director who has been on an absolute tear in the past decade, making films at a clip of more than one per year.

The Christophers is his second film of 2025, and it's an art heist in a similar way that this past March's Black Bag was an espionage thriller, relying on dialogue rather than the usual action-packed hallmarks of the genre.

Ian McKellen plays artist Julian Sklar, a crotchety artist who painted two famous series of portraits in the '90s known as The Christophers. He's since fallen into irrelevance, and his money-hungry children (James Corden and Jessica Gunning) are plotting their payday following his death by hiring art fraud Lori (Michaela Coel) to finish his third series of Christophers, which have been gathering dust on an unoccupied floor of his London home.

Lori gets hired as his assistant, and thus begins the true point of the film: for these two ambassadors for their generations to spar, trading jabs about art, legacy and cancel culture, with Lori poking holes in Julian's stubborn belligerence, and the myopic artist responding with cutting wit and comical harshness.

McKellen and Coel spend nearly all of the film on screen together, delivering almost all of the lines in this dialogue-heavy film, taking stock of their lives. It's mostly played for laughs, with McKellen delightfully conveying his character's frustrating, fickle moods. One minute, he's Lydia Tár, griping self-importantly about kids these days; the next he's Ebenezer Scrooge, prancing around with Christmas morning enlightenment; moments later, he's forgotten his realization and is back to hostility.

Through it all, the pair forge an unsteady bond, all of the quips and barbs paying off with bittersweet regret and touching redemption. The staging is simple enough to be a play, and all McKellen and Coel need is each other to make this a dynamic, emotional and surprising journey.

