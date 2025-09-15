The 50th instalment of the Toronto International Film Festival has come to a close after 10 days of sleep-deprived movie- and celebrity-watching. Some of Canada's brightest talent premiered soon-to-be cult classics, while filmmakers from around the world brought murder, drama and Elvis to downtown Toronto.

It's been a wild couple of weeks, and while we may be Varda-clapped out, we're still buzzing about our favourite titles (and the ones that made us scratch our heads and roll our eyes). Here are the best and worst films we saw at TIFF 2025.

Cheers to the next TIFFTY! Read all of our reviews from the festival here.

The Best Films We Saw at TIFF 2025

The Christophers

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Small in scope and big in character work, The Christophers has the intimacy of a stage show, playing out almost entirely in a series of conversations between an aging artist (Ian McKellen) and a young forger (Michaela Coel). The elder doles out scathingly funny burns, while the younger gradually coaxes out empathy from her counterpart, making this an artist heist that softens into a touching story of reckoning with one's own legacy before it's too late.

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert

Directed by Baz Luhrmann

Runner-up for the People's Choice Documentary Award, Elvis Presley in Concert brought crowds onto their feet dancing and cheering as if it were the '70s and the man himself was shaking, rattling and rolling in Toronto once again. Beyond the electricity and talent oozing off the screen, Baz Luhrmann's concert film adds another feather in the cap of Peter Jackson's Park Road Post with a monumental restoration effort. A lot of documentaries and movies have been made endlessly discussing the singer's exploits, it's a refreshing treat to simply have Elvis up on screen doing what he did best without interruption.

Mile End Kicks

Directed by Chandler Levack

As a film about a young dreamer trying to make it as a music critic in 2011, watching Mile End Kicks felt a bit like Chandler Levack was writing about my own life. But it's as universal as it is specific, poignantly showing how the reckless abandon of youth is often combined with crushing self-doubt. If Levack's debut, 2022's excellent I Like Movies, was a coming-of-age story about a growing out of high school myopia, Mile End End sweetly captures flailing for self-identity in your early-20s.

Nino

Directed by Pauline Loquès

For a film about a young man grappling with a sudden cancer diagnosis, Nino is decidedly not depressing. It's a heavy film given its subject-matter but Pauline Loquès's directorial debut finds a heartwarming and uplifting story within the sadness. French-Canadian Théodore Pellerin turns out a deeply affecting performance as the title character only adding to his rising status. The first film I watched during the festival and the one that stayed with me throughout the ten days.

No Other Choice

Directed by Park Chan-wook

An entertaining thriller from beginning to end, No Other Choice is relentless in its pursuit of skewering the systems and pressures we've built our modern day societies upon. Park Chan-wook delivers his funniest film to date (undoubtedly in large part due to Don McKellar's co-writing credit) that's no less demonstrative in its harrowing themes. Winner of the inaugural International People's Choice Award, the safe money is on No Other Choice securing Park with at least an Oscar nomination next year.

The Worst Films We Saw at TIFF 2025

The Fence

Directed by Claire Denis

Claire Denis makes films that challenge her audience. The French filmmaker layers her films with themes, but the point isn't the theme, it's how we get there. The French auteur's latest lays out all her talking points at the outset, but The Fence fails to build beyond the initial foundations. Based on a play by Bernard-Marie Koltès, Denis hampers The Fence with its stage origins, offering her actors stilted dialogue that never takes any form. The Fence will challenge audiences, but not in the way Denis's films typically do.

The Napa Boys

Directed by Nick Corirossi

I had reasonably high hopes for this Sideways send-up thanks to its cast of very funny people, but this Midnight Madness title proved to be more aimless than outrageous, with an improvised feel and what I can only assume was a completely non-existent budget. Once the humour took an edgelord turn, I couldn't take it anymore and walked out after about half an hour — by which point viewers at my critics' screening were streaming toward to the exits.