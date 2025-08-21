The latest addition to Disney+'s ever-growing Beatles collection is the re-issue of The Beatles Anthology, a retrospective multimedia project that includes a documentary film, album and book, which is set to arrive this fall.

The original 1995 Anthology features an eight-part documentary that is set to hit the streamer on November 26. Overseen by Apple Corps' production team, Peter Jackson's Wingnut Films & Park Road Post teams and Giles Martin, this most recent iteration has been restored and will include a new ninth episode featuring previously unseen behind-the-scenes footage of Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon between 1994 and 1995 during the original Anthology release.

The Anthology Collection records are also being expanded: originally released across three double albums of rare tracks curated by George Martin, this new reissue will arrive as the aptly titled new fourth album, Anthology 4. The fourth album includes unreleased demos, session recordings, rare tunes, and new mixes of "Free as a Bird" and "Real Love" using "de-mixed" Lennon vocals, and was curated and restored by Giles Martin. Anthology 4 will arrive November 21, and will be available in 12LP 180-gram vinyl, 8CD box sets and on digital and streaming services. The album can be pre-ordered here.

Lastly, the 25th anniversary edition of The Beatles Anthology book will be available October 14, featuring all four Beatles recalling their history, documents from the band's archives, art and over 1,300 photos. The book can be pre-ordered here.

If you still can't get enough of the Beatles, the Martin Scorsese-produced Beatles '64, The Beatles: Get Back, and the re-released Let It Be are all available to stream on Disney+. Paul McCartney will also be touring in North America this November, with three Canadian dates scheduled in Montreal and Hamilton.

See the tracklist for Anthology 4 below, and watch the restored music video for "Free as a Bird."



Anthology 4:

Disc 1:

I Saw Her Standing There (Take 2) Money (That's What I Want) (RM7 undubbed) This Boy (Takes 12 and 13) Tell Me Why (Takes 4 and 5) If I Fell (Take 11) Matchbox (Take 1) Every Little Thing (Takes 6 and 7)

I Need You (Take 1)

I've Just Seen a Face (Take 3) In My Life (Take 1) Nowhere Man (First version - Take 2) Got to Get You into My Life (Second version - unnumbered mix) Love You To (Take 7) Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 26) She's Leaving Home (Take 1 - instrumental) Baby, You're a Rich Man (Takes 11 and 12) All You Need Is Love (Rehearsal for BBC broadcast) The Fool on the Hill (Take 5 - Instrumental) I Am the Walrus (Take 19 - strings, brass, clarinet overdub)

Disc 2: