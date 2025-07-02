The Bear has gone from TV's best show to its biggest disappointment, and even though the recently released Season 4 is getting some lukewarm reviews, Chef Carmy is being given another chance to mope around a high-end kitchen and bicker with his cousin, as FX has renewed the show for a fifth season.

FX boss John Landgraf cited the show's large viewership as the reason for its renewal. "The Bear continues to be a fan favourite worldwide and their response to this season — as seen through incredibly high viewership — has been as spectacular as any of its previous seasons," he said in a statement. "Year-in and year-out, Chris Storer, the producers, cast and crew make The Bear one of the best shows on television, and we are excited that they will continue to tell this magnificent story."

A premiere date for The Bear's fifth season hasn't yet been confirmed. The show filmed most of Season 4 at the same time as Season 3, but Season 5 doesn't seem to have been filmed yet.

