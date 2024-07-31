Hulu, the streaming service that's somehow still not available in Canada, has picked up a new documentary about a long-running catfishing scheme that has targeted Tegan and Sara and their tight-knit fan community.

Directed and produced by Erin Lee Carr, Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara will premiere on the streamer (and hopefully another one available for Canadians) on October 18. It follows the events after Tegan was hacked in 2011, which not only exposed her personal files but led to her identity being stolen.

Fegan — Fake Tegan — defrauded fans of the band, convincing them they were talking to the real Quin sister, resulting in a "severe ripple effect of mistrust, anxiety, and self-doubt" through the fandom, which had become a safe space to come out for many people, with the Quins being one of the few successful indie rock acts openly celebrating their queerness at the time.

The same year that it all started, the Tegan and Sara team tapped Carr to investigate the situation and search for a culprit. Fanatical uncovers potential suspects and victims, going on to "reveal sinister and unforeseen twists," as per the film's synopsis.

"Told through Tegan's own voice, the voices of deceived fans, a trove of visceral communications between fake Tegan and their victims, and the visual history of the band's behind-the-scenes archive, this documentary feature is a thriller, a caper, a whodunnit, and an intimate personal journey rolled into one," it continues. "It cuts to the heart of love and betrayal, fame and fandom, desire and delusion in the 21st century."

Announcing the news of the upcoming film on Twitter, Tegan described it as "a documentary about a terrifying situation our band has been dealing with for 16 years."