Swifties have been patiently awaiting Reputation (Taylor's Version), and they're one step closer to the second-last Taylor Swift re-recorded project thanks to yesterday's episode of The Handmaid's Tale.

An over two-minute teaser of the song opens Episode 9 of the show's sixth and final season, playing out two full verses and choruses of the yet-to-be-released version of the song.

Elisabeth Moss, who plays June Osborne in the series, is a known Swiftie and is thrilled the show finally used a Swift song. "I've been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I'm so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment," she told Billboard.

Swift teased shorter, interrupted clips of the song over a year and a half ago, as clips of it played in the title card, promo and Episode 2 of the show Wilderness, which was released in September 2023.

The last Taylor's Version album released remains 1989, which came out in October 2023.