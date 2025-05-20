Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" Premieres in 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Elisabeth Moss approves of the unreleased song's insert

BY Sydney BrasilPublished May 20, 2025

Swifties have been patiently awaiting Reputation (Taylor's Version), and they're one step closer to the second-last Taylor Swift re-recorded project thanks to yesterday's episode of The Handmaid's Tale.

An over two-minute teaser of the song opens Episode 9 of the show's sixth and final season, playing out two full verses and choruses of the yet-to-be-released version of the song.

Elisabeth Moss, who plays June Osborne in the series, is a known Swiftie and is thrilled the show finally used a Swift song. "I've been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I'm so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment," she told Billboard.

Swift teased shorter, interrupted clips of the song over a year and a half ago, as clips of it played in the title card, promo and Episode 2 of the show Wilderness, which was released in September 2023.

The last Taylor's Version album released remains 1989, which came out in October 2023.

