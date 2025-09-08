It's been a whole pandemic and a second Trump term since Fyre Fest got all goofy with it, and it's still somehow a current topic (maybe thanks to founder Billy McFarland announcing he's selling off the brand earlier this year). Taika Waititi and wife Rita Ora are capitalizing, and apparently have a musical adaptation in the works for some reason.

"Honestly, I think the idea is exciting, weird, and potentially disastrous, which seems apt and is how I like to work," Waititi said in a press release [via Vulture]. "I can't wait to get started and snatch me some of that sweet American theatre money."

Bryan Buckley, who will collaborate on the production, described the notorious failed festival "a spectacular failed endeavour — that will haunt a generation forever … I cannot wait to get this show out to the world."

He added, "And yeah, man, this time there will actually be music or your money back."

Hamilton designer David Korins and producer/songwriter Paul Epworth will also contribute.