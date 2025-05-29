Taking a page right out of Saltburn, Sydney Sweeney is selling bars of soap made out of her bathwater.

The actor teamed up with soap company Dr. Squatch to make 5,000 limited-edition bars of "Sydney Sweeney's Bathwater Bliss." It'll be available on Dr. Squatch's website starting June 6, and as per GQ, it smells like Douglas fir trees and moss as an homage to her being from the Pacific Northwest (she was born in Spokane, WA).

Sweeney has been working with Dr. Squatch for a while, filming ads for the company calling her horny male fans "dirty little boys." It was around then that fans started making gross comments about wanting her bathwater — though according to GQ, she wasn't aware of tub water's sexual implications until then.

So, she did what any hot girl who's being hypersexualized would do, and decided to profit from it. Big day for little freaks, we guess.