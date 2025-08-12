7

Film often romanticizes many characteristics of small town life. There's an assumed comfort related to being from a place where everyone knows your name and living within the warm embrace of community. But what happens when that embrace releases and things turn cold? How does one handle their individuality, leading to ostracism from the only home they know?

In Melanie Oates's latest directorial outing, Sweet Angel Baby, the Canadian filmmaker explores social exile through a modern lens. Eliza (Michaela Kurimsky) lives in a small, conservative fishing town in Newfoundland where, seemingly, all of the townsfolk share communal values and ideologies — a place where an absence at Sunday service is notable and town hall meetings have the scale of a middle school assembly.

From the opening credits, Eliza shows herself to be a pillar among the local population; an unassuming but well-loved member of their society, respected by all. She can't walk down the street without fielding a dozen hellos and takes an active role within the community. On her own time, however, Eliza goes by "lil_wildling," an anonymous online persona that has amassed a large following through the posting of some artsy but provocative images.

In such a conservative town, one where Eliza feels uncomfortable sharing her sexuality and the nature of her relationship with her partner Toni (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers), she keeps her online life private. Eliza hasn't shared her virtual reality with anyone, not even with Toni, and only takes pictures and posts when she's certain no one is around.

One evening, Eliza invites Shawn (Peter Mooney), the local sleazeball, to her home for dinner. While things begin pleasantly enough, Shawn shatters Eliza's world by revealing that he knows her secret. Soon after, things spiral out of control, and the name "lil_wilding" becomes a whisper echoed throughout the streets, as if displayed across her chest like a scarlet letter. Paired with the rumours of her actions with Shawn that night, the community shuns Eliza and leaves her relationships in turmoil, forcing her to reckon with the double life she created.

While the story doesn't break new ground, its setting makes for a unique circumstance and film. Gorgeously shot, Oates captures the overcast, wave-splashed beauty of the East Coast. The writer-director's clear vision results in a script and environment that feel lived-in, with even the most minor of characters given space in the film to build out Eliza's world.

Kurimsky and Tailfeathers both deliver fantastic performances throughout the film, giving tangible depth to Eliza and Toni, respectively. Kurimsky, in particular, has many scenes without any dialogue and communicates the debilitating distress, shame and anger that Eliza becomes wracked with through nothing but glances and body language; it's all so incredibly human.

Unfortunately, on the other side of the coin, Mooney's performance lacks depth. In Shawn's early interactions with Eliza, where he's meant to charm her into ignoring his sleazy reputation, he lacks the magnetism required to sell it, never coming off as anything other than self-serving. Oates writes Eliza as an intelligent individual, aware of Shawn's reputation from the outset, but Mooney's lacklustre portrayal of Shawn makes her involvement with him much harder to believe. However, Mooney does redeem himself later in the film as the antagonist. His clear lack of empathy or remorse shown for Eliza when her life goes up in flames, and a later exchange between him and Toni become some of the film's highlights.

Despite a few shortcomings, Sweet Angel Baby achieves its goal of being a coming-to-terms story rather than coming-of-age, culminating in a message of self-acceptance despite outside pressures. It's a delicately handled narrative that showcases the difficulty of conforming to societal norms while maintaining one's individuality. A beautifully shot film from a filmmaker with a clear voice and vision, Sweet Angel Baby proves to be not only a gem in the landscape of recent Canadian cinema, but highlights the strength of Oates's talents.