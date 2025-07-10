8

In 1978, Richard Donner's Superman enticed moviegoers into theatres with the tagline, "You'll believe a man can fly." Now, amidst today's climate of cultural cynicism, convincing audiences to buy into the concept of Superman is a tougher sell. People will accept a man in red briefs soaring across the sky, but a selfless hero inspiring society to uphold its highest ideals? A bridge too far.

If anyone can translate Superman's Golden Age-era values for our divisive (and derisive) times, though, it's writer-director James Gunn, the man behind some of the past decade's most entertaining and heartfelt comic book movies. Now, under his assured hand, moviegoers can expect the most faithful Superman adaptation ever put to the silver screen.

Superman serves as the first entry in an interconnected universe of DC Comics films set to reintroduce new Batman, Wonder Woman and Aquaman franchises. This reboot glosses over the Boy in Blue's origin and gets straight to the action. In this universe, Clark Kent (David Corenswet) began performing heroic deeds as Superman three years ago, earning respect around the world for defending truth, justice and the human way.

When the film begins, he's under fire for interfering in an international conflict, preventing a warmongering country from invading a rival nation. Threatened by Superman's presence, narcissistic tech billionaire Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) weaponizes the controversy to turn the world against the Kryptonian, while reporter Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) looks to to clear Superman's name as he faces political exile, and before Lex Luthor's global domination scheme comes to fruition.

Corenswet nails the dual role of Clark Kent and Superman, bringing intriguing new dimensions to a character who's endured for almost 90 years. He's not the suave, battle-tested hero audiences are used to; rather, this Superman is still figuring things out and making consequential mistakes. He's a hopeless optimist who sees the best in humanity, but also shows impulsivity and vulnerability. His skin may be harder than diamonds, but getting smeared by social media trolls can shatter his spirit into a thousand pieces.

Hoult brings a maniacal intensity to Lex Luthor, portraying the conniving genius with the empathy of a praying mantis. Lex's ego and volcanic temper threaten to burn the world to ash, and though he's a menacing foil for Superman, Hoult's performance ultimately feels one-note.

The rest of the cast mostly shine by capturing the essence of their comic book counterparts. Edi Gathegi steals scene after scene with his badass take on Mr. Terrific, although Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl has little more to do than stand around and scowl. The story juggles so many supporting roles, and while the entire ensemble may not receive enough screen time, the cast of overqualified actors in bit parts helps give this fledgling cinematic universe a distinct personality and lived-in sense of history.

Superman offers all the larger-than-life characters, family-friendly action and adventure the trailers promise — yet it also doesn't shy away from addressing the politically charged rhetoric dominating today's news cycle. The plot comments on hot-button issues: the weaponization of fake news, erosion of truth, and tactical forces sending undocumented people into foreign prisons without due process.

Gunn proves most interested in exploring how authoritarians erode social norms, leaving the public too riled up to uphold the values they once held dear. His modern take on Lex Luthor offers a not-so-subtle example of art imitating life, with Hoult's performance functioning as a condemnation of today's rising tide of demagogues undermining trust in institutions and sowing dissent to consolidate power.

Gunn distills the best of the Man of Steel's 90-year mythology into a two-hour cinematic love letter, blending the soul of the Christopher Reeve classics, the visual grandeur of Zack Snyder's DCEU films, and the swashbuckling sci-fi vibes of Gunn's own Guardians of the Galaxy series. The result is a thrilling, timely and unapologetically sincere re-imagining — one that reminds viewers why Superman and the ideals he represents still matter, and always will.