With the Emmy Awards being given out this past weekend, the television slate turns over another year. Kicking off the fall calendar, a prequel addendum to Alien finds its place among a stalwart Hollywood franchise, while Spike Lee's latest has us questioning whether we're doing the right thing.

Meanwhile, a new Netflix miniseries narrowly misses the mark, and a once-beloved show finds itself overstaying its welcome in spite of the beautiful penthouse apartments. But to pick up the slack, the documentary crew following Dunder Mifflin return in a spin-off of The Office and Eminem pays homage to his fans in an unconventional celeb documentary.

Tune In: Alien: Earth

(Disney+)



In a similar fashion to Andor's ability to elevate its cinematic counterpart, Alien: Earth does the unexpected and somehow finds a way to make Ridley Scott's classic Alien even better. Across six episodes, Sydney Chandler leads the "Lost Boys," a group of terminally ill children whose consciousnesses are transferred into adult synthetics. The ragtag crew of prototypes come upon a Xenomorph and suddenly find themselves at the heart of a battle they never planned on joining. A stunning series for its storytelling and visuals, the Alien franchise is finally seeing brighter days.

Turn Off: Black Rabbit

(Netflix)



A series so close to being something interesting and distinctive for Jude Law and Jason Bateman's careers, Black Rabbit comes up short in a variety of ways. Although aesthetically pleasing with great performances from its leads and supporting cast (including a fantastic Troy Kotsur), the eight-episode miniseries comes across as an imitation of the noir crime thriller genre, constantly trying to convince its audience of what it is rather than just existing. Little compelled me to continue on with the series beyond the first two episodes (except for needing to write this column), and while the ending is satisfying enough, it doesn't warrant pushing through the slow burn and put-upon varnish.

Tune In: Highest 2 Lowest

(Apple TV+)



Transposing Akira Kurosawa's 1960s-era classic High and Low to contemporary New York City, Spike Lee shows off the love he has for his city in spades. With a commanding Denzel Washington performance anchoring the film — and a surprisingly compelling turn by A$AP Rocky — Highest 2 Lowest wades through the moral conundrum at the heart of the film and asks: how far are you willing to stick your neck out for someone who isn't your kin? The film won't go down as a classic Spike Lee joint, but it's certainly worthwhile viewing, especially for the inevitable conversations to be had afterwards.

Turn Off: Only Murders in the Building, Season 5

(Disney+)



My initial love for Only Murders in the Building devolved into impatience around Season 3, and with the fifth season, I think it's only appropriate to officially call time on this once fresh and beloved series. Season 5 follows the same formula we've grown to love about the show — witty inter-generational banter, celeb cameos, Agatha Christie-esque plot twists, impossibly gorgeous New York City apartments — but it's clear that the cracks we all saw in the framework in a couple seasons ago have become a full-blown health and safety risk.

Tune In: The Paper, Season 1

(STACKTV)



It's a big Greg Daniels year: King of the Hill returned as a resounding success, the quirky sci-fi series Upload continues its humorous roller coaster ride, and now, the man responsible for putting an American spin on The Office has continued this world with The Paper. Rather than being a traditional spin-off focusing on a supporting character, The Paper sees the same documentary crew that hung around Dunder Mifflin for nine years moving to Toledo, OH, to make a new doc about a local newspaper, the Toledo Truth Teller. Daniels takes a broader comedic swing and, rather than skewering the mundanity of the 9-to-5, he sets his sights on the death of journalism. It doesn't sound like a laugh riot, but the new band of characters, with Domhnall Gleeson in the lead role and Oscar Nunez returning, find an endearing path to the comedy of the series. Just as with The Office (and many shows), it may take a couple season for The Paper to truly find its groove, but it's off to a ripping start already.

Tune In: Stans

(Paramount+)



I never would've taken Eminem for a softie, but Stans, produced by the rapper, proves otherwise. Rather than being another celebrity documentary profiling the rise of Marshall Mathers, Stans hands the mic over to his fans to tell the story of Eminem. In what could have been a self-congratulating piece of fan service, Stans offers an interest entry point into the life and career of one of rap's most prolific lyricists. Borrowing its title and format from Eminem's hit 2000 single, Stans serves as an exploration of the connection between Em and his fans, and ultimately, is a thank-you to the people who saw and celebrated the Real Slim Shady as a man and musician.

Tune In: Task

(Crave)



A fairly basic cops-and-robbers premise, Mark Ruffalo stars as FBI Agent Tom Brandis, who is tasked with finding the person responsible for a string of violent thefts in Philadelphia. Created by Brad Ingelsby (writer and producer of Mare of Easttown), the seven-episode limited series fills its slate with complicated (and at times unpleasant) characters who turn an intense crime thriller into a riveting family drama. Ruffalo leads the series with a deft hand, while Tom Pelphrey shines as the antihero we slowly get drawn in towards.