During our long dark winters, Canadians across the country steady ourselves by thoughts of warm summer days ahead. In perhaps a cruel joke from Mother Nature, now that we're smack in the middle of July, an oppressive heat wave has sent us escaping the outdoors for air conditioned shelter. Have no fear, though — at least our streamers are working over time to entertain those stifling days.

Music features heavily this month, with films spanning the music of the '70s, 2000s and present day coming to the streaming waves, some more successful than others but all with merit. The incredibly entertaining return of the longest live-action sitcom contrasts my derision for a Chicago-based kitchen drama that needs to let go, and a Prime Video movie does it again (not in a good way).

Stay cool, stay hydrated and for more streaming recommendations, be sure to read our past editions of Tune In or Turn Off here.

Turn Off: The Bear, Season 4

(Disney+)



It's the perpetual flaw of American television and film: not knowing when to quit. Successful movies go on to become laborious franchises, and TV shows that show the utmost promise in their first season get unnecessarily stretched out. It's only Season 4 of The Bear but the intensity Christopher Storer imbued into Carmy's adventures has made the series a flash in the pan. At this point in the fictional Chicago restaurant's journey, we're running in circles and turning what should be a tremendous flambé into a slow-cooked stew with overcooked stringy meat.

Tune In: Billy Joel: And So It Goes

(Crave)



The Piano Man is the latest legacy musician to receive the celeb documentary treatment, and it's an aggressively elongated look into his life and career. Spanning across two parts and totalling nearly five hours, Part 1 of And So It Goes ends with the singer's rebuffing of his balladeer label with the release of Glass Houses, and Part 2 picks up with his permanent musical shift after his eighth studio album, The Nylon Curtain. The documentary painstakingly follows a chronological crawl through Billy Joel's 55-year career, which is a bit artistically stagnant, but given the breadth of information, proves helpful to those like myself who only have a cursory knowledge of Christie Brinkley's ex-husband. And So It Goes justifies itself as a worthwhile addition to the growing sub-genre of celebrity profiles by offering an insightful look into the man and the musician with understanding and compassion.

Turn Off: Heads of State

(Prime Video)



Prime Video films are never short on star power, and, in turn, usually offer strong performances from said stars. Idris Elba and John Cena bring the brawn and humour we've come to expect of them (especially after their last collaboration in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad), but the film falls where most other Prime movies also fall: mind-numbingly generic storytelling. Similar to the Viola Davis-led G20 earlier this year, Heads of State takes the political route, and, this time, turns it up to 11 by reflecting much of our current political state except as a comedy. Cena plays an actor-turned-president, and Elba takes on the part of the qualified and experienced UK Prime Minister who is horrified by Cena's Wild West attitude and ways — it's easy to see where the inspiration comes from. Rather than being topical, the real-life parallels become a distraction preventing us from enjoying the mindless popcorn viewing this movie clearly ought to be.

Tune In: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Season 17

(Disney+)



As a complete antithesis to my eternal rantings about The Bear needing to know when to turn over the "Closed" sign, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a show I have loved for well over a decade, continues to delight and entertain. The gang has come a long way since thee early days of faking a cancer diagnosis to get a girl and, for a show that made its success by being decidedly politically incorrect, has found a voice in its 17th season that derides yet engages with the divisive politics of today. Now if only their podcast would return...

Tune In: KPop Demon Hunters

(Netflix)



Possibly one of the most surprising movies of the year, instead of just being a family-friendly animated film banking off the success of K-pop and -drama, KPop Demon Hunters finds a step in artfully commentating on the ultra-manufactured industry while celebrating the joy it's brought to so many. Certainly a film meant for a younger demographic, KPop Demon Hunters's humour and infectious charm keep it palatable for all ages, and signals some genuine directorial prowess from Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. Even if K-pop isn't your cup of tea, I defy you not to get drawn in by the soundtrack.

Tune In: Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd

(Prime Video)



I wasn't a huge Simple Plan gal back in the day, but The Kids in the Crowd was a nostalgic watch nonetheless. Didier Charette's walk down memory lane to the band's early days into their international stardom cements the Montreal group's position as a definitive part of Canadian millennial youth culture and provides compelling insight into their ascent. Thankfully, someone more knowledgeable than I about the band's history reviewed the film and brought to light some significant omissions that, while not knocking the doc completely out of worthwhile viewing, certainly give some food for thought.