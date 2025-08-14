Some months, it's difficult to put together a list of streaming recommendations. Streamers ensure I'm never short on options, but the sheer volume of content also means that many of those options just aren't that interesting to talk about. Thankfully, this month isn't one of those months.

We can cap off the summer with some excellent movies and series across the streaming world that will take us into cooler months with ease: Apple TV+ delivers a fascinating and compelling look at Hawaiian history; Netflix brings back Tim Burton for the only daughter of the Addams family with great humour and gothic aesthetics; Disney+ gives us the opportunity to hilariously revisit the Hills in Arlen; Prime Video offers up a perfectly acceptable Eddie Murphy film; even the newer Paramount+ finds its step with a sophomore effort of a video game adaptation.

For more streaming recommendations, be sure to read our past editions of Tune In or Turn Off here.

Turn Off: Butterfly

Butterfly shows off South Korea in a beautiful way — home-cooked meals, bustling street markets, expansive landscapes — but it can't quite deliver the thrills needed to make the series must-watch television. Daniel Dae Kim stars as a back-from-the-dead intelligence operative living in Seoul whose daughter (Reina Hardesty) has taken up the family business in his absence. The two reunite, guns blazing, and find themselves running across the country to evade a former colleague. Butterfly never leaves audiences guessing: it's as generic as generic gets without any unique spark to call its own.

Tune In: Chief of War

Jason Momoa stars and executive produces Chief of War, a monumental historical drama about the unification of Hawaii that highlights the beauty of Polynesian culture and the violence of war. Notably, the series tells the story of the Mokupuni Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian Islands) from the perspective of the Hawaiian people, with Polynesian creators, including Mamoa, behind the lens. It's an epic series that delivers both the complexities of history and Mamoa's finest work as an actor to date.

Turn Off: Happy Gilmore 2

Happy Gilmore 2 — or How Gilmore Got His Groove Back — sees a toned-down Adam Sandler having a great time reliving the good ol'days. Anyone looking for the same outlandish debauchery from the 1996 sports comedy will be sorely disappointed; perhaps with age, Sandler has found a calm and maturity that he can't ignore. In place of that trademark humour, the film fills its cup with nostalgia and cameos. While it's obvious Sandler, Christopher McDonald and Ben Stiller, among others, really enjoyed getting back together and filming the second coming of Gilmore, a movie can only go so far with callbacks and memories. Clearly, Sandler's moved on from the days of Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison and The Waterboy, and so should we.

Tune In: King of the Hill, Season 14

It's been a long 15 years since Hank Hill cracked a cold one in the alley, and his return is just as satisfying. Hank and Peggy move back to Texas from Saudi Arabia (or as Peg hilariously says, "Saw-die Ah-ray-bee-eye"), where Hank worked for a Saudi propane company for a number of years, only to find Arlen a completely different world than the one they left. Creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels bring back the series without missing a beat, and Season 14 sees modern society through the eyes of Hank Hill, and it's every bit as hilarious as fans expect.

Tune In: The Pickup

It's not '90s Eddie Murphy, but at least we're a long way from Candy Cane Lane. Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson prop up a perfectly cromulent action-comedy for those lazy afternoons. While The Pickup won't go down as a comedy classic, and, truthfully, we'll probably all forget about it after the streamer kicks us to the next Prime Original, Tim Story's latest serves up some laughs and enough entertainment to keep us company.

Tune In: Twisted Metal, Season 2

We're only a few episodes in, but the second season of Twisted Metal has finally embraced the weirdness of the franchise. The series may never reach the narrative or visual heights of The Last of Us or Fallout, but it certainly found its own path. Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz return as John Doe and Quiet, and at times, take a backseat to the ensemble of supporting characters — including the standout newcomer Saylor Bell Curda playing Mayhem, a young nomad — which enriches the post-apocalyptic world.

Tune In: Wednesday, Season 2

Everyone's favourite goth girl returns for four one-hour episodes that find Wednesday dealing with the aftermath of saving Nevermore Academy from the insidious Tyler. The least clout-chasing Gen-Z out there, Wednesday rebuffs the school's efforts to put her on a pedestal; instead, she spends her time trying to figure out who's stalking her and solve a local murder case, as a high schooler does. Filled with references to Edgar Allan Poe and other literary horror greats, Wednesday continues to entertain and delight while being smart, clever and true to the Addams Family's legacy.