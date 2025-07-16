Stranger Things is finally returning for its fifth and final season — and now the first teaser is here.

The season is set in 1987 — only four years after the initial season, so don't think too hard about how much older these actors look now. A synopsis notes that supernatural baddie Vecna has vanished, while Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is back in hiding due to a military quarantine in Hawkins.

Watch the teaser below. This is being billed as the "official teaser," which is evidently different from the previous trailer. It's a little longer than the trailer was.

The first four episodes of the final season drop on November 26, with the next three following on December 25, and the finale on December 31.