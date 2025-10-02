5

Typically, a 90-minute Netflix movie set in a small English countryside school and starring a lean cast has the ability to offer a digestible story, but there's more than meets the eye with Steve — and not in a good way. The film's subject matter naturally makes it a heart-wrenching watch, but the clunky execution makes it especially challenging to sit through. It's so frenzied in its attempt to highlight each character and tackle a plethora of social issues that Steve fails to offer impactful development on either front. Cillian Murphy shines as the eponymous headteacher, but not even his performance offers the film redemption.

Directed by Tim Mielants, Steve throws us into a single, fateful day of a reform school for teen boys with behavioural obstacles. Chaos isn't a stranger to this place, but this day proves extra hectic with the presence of a documentary film crew whose goal is to profile the institution, staff and students. Though the crew's intentions might at first seem journalistic, their techniques often come off as invasive. This puts even more strain on Steve and the other teachers and admins (played by Tracey Ullman, Little Simz and Emily Watson), who are already reaching their limits as a result of lack of government aid and an impending closure.

On the one hand, there's no denying how much reverence Steve has for educators, social workers, caregivers and anyone who devotes their professional lives to helping those pushed to the margins of the system, especially when the work itself demands so much of them physically and mentally. Mielants builds the foundation for a fascinating ecosystem that sits on the intersection of humanity's fragility and resilience. He doesn't shy away from how ugly the job can be for the staff, but he is confident — perhaps even adamant — in showing us that these boys deserve love and care as much as anyone else.

On the other hand, however, this larger scope proves overly ambitious at times. Author Max Porter adapts his own novella, Shy, but instead of focusing on the perspective of a single student as his book does, Steve tries to shine the spotlight on almost everyone in the school. Shy (Jay Lycurgo) remains a prominent character, and Lycurgo shines in the role, but without the singular focus, members of the ensemble compete for screen time and narrative development between student and teacher.

It doesn't help that the film's form feels almost too raw in nature, opting for a cinéma vérité style that arguably amplifies the volatility of the students' behaviour and circumstances. With a steadier hand, this would be addictive, but because Mielants stretches the focus so thin, desperately trying to cover multiple characters and story arcs, the result is lacking. It's difficult to anchor oneself in a single character or plot long enough to gain some sort of bearing in an already disordered world.

Neverthless, Murphy and Mielants form a striking actor-director combo. Following their work together on Peaky Blinders and the 2024 historical drama Small Things Like These, Steve demonstrates each artist's conviction for character-driven and thematically relevant work. It's a shame this film doesn't come together as well as their previous projects, but their creative rapport is clear and promising.