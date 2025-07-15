Step right up, folks! The carnival is in town, and the family-run sideshow featuring the 88th generation of sword-swallowing bearded women should be the main event. But what happens when the current torch bearer wishes to free herself from the tents of Paradise County?

In Vortex Media's The Bearded Girl we follow Cleo (Anwen O'Driscoll) — the teaser trailer for which is out now — a young follically gifted woman torn between familial obligation and forging her own path beyond the safety of tradition. The film marks the feature-length directorial debut for Vancouver's Jody Wilson and, alongside O'Driscoll, The Bearded Girl also stars Jessica Paré as Cleo's overbearing mother, Skylar Radzion as her smooth-faced sister, and Jeff Gladstone as a greedy local businessman with an eye to the troupe's land.

The film's Vancouver connections don't end with Wilson either. The Bearded Girl features a distinctly Western Canadian vibe, with great thanks to a score from Cayne McKenzie, one-half of Big Kill and formerly of We Are the City.

The Bearded Girl will have its world premiere at this year's Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal on July 17 with a second screening on July 18.

Check out the teaser for the film below.