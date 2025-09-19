Canadian actor Tatiana Maslany, the star of Marvel's She-Hulk series, has called for a Disney+ boycott following the host's hotly contested suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's talk show.

On her Instagram story, Maslany wrote, "Cancel your @disneyplus @hulu @espn subscriptions!" Disney+ is the home of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — the 2022 MCU show in which Maslany starred as the title character.

Maslany, who hails from Regina, is politically outspoken; earlier this week, she participated in Oxfam Canada's calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been taken off the air "indefinitely" (and replaced on Citytv by Hudson & Rex and its dead dog) following the host's criticism of the "MAGA gang" using Charlie Kirk's death to "score political points." Many people have spoken out in support of Kimmel since, including fellow talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Jay Leno and David Letterman.