The history of romance parallels the history of rule-making and rule-breaking. As the age-old practice of non-monogamy begins to root itself more firmly than ever before in the cultural consciousness that historically subscribed to received wisdom about partnerships, many modern lovers face the daunting task of making and breaking those rules for themselves. Most are not up to the task.

Splitsville finds two couples neck-deep in this contemporary quagmire. Carey (Kyle Marvin) and Ashley (Adria Arjona) have been married for 14 months, but Ashley has second thoughts in the film's opening, where she eventually confesses her ongoing infidelity to Carey and asks him for a divorce. He takes off into the woods, stumbling through creeks and brambles before finally crashing through the hedge surrounding his best friends' summer home. Paul (Michael Angelo Covino) and Julie (Dakota Johnson) do their best to comfort and accommodate Carey, but the couple can't help rubbing his nose in the stability of their household — signifiers of extravagant wealth surround them, and their son Russ (Simon Webster) hangs around the periphery causing mischief. Paul and Julie have an arrangement: they can both sleep around to their hearts' content, and they don't need to tell each other about it unless one of them asks for the details. Simple, straightforward, maybe even sexy.

Covino and Marvin (who co-wrote the film, with the former directing) waste no time exploring the ways this setup can backfire, challenging the assumptions of its characters and the audience at every turn. Ashley and Carey's initial split becomes much more complicated when Carey encourages her to date other people (a stable of oafish hotties begins to permanently populate their apartment, serving as the film's most successful running gag), while a series of personal, financial and parental catastrophes contribute to a rift between Paul and Julie, whose mutual assumptions about each other's sex lives exacerbate more profound issues.

Friction arises everywhere, and, for the most part, so does comedy; Covino matches his characters' neuroses with a fussy, exacting style, which feels appropriately tuned to the screenplay's barrage of clever quips and slapstick fisticuffs, but less so to the messy emotions these jokes playfully unravel. The film so thoroughly and thoughtfully charts the psychology of its characters that their humanity is sometimes lost in the process. Covino and Marvin structure the film's narrative around long, deliberately drawn-out comedic set pieces — some more successful than others — building toward a climactic birthday party that pushes its competing impulses of chaos and exactitude to their respective extremes.

The results are perplexing, exhausting, yet strangely winning. The film doesn't have much to say about the pitfalls of modern romance, but it leans into pettiness, contradiction and jealousy to such an extent that the lines between caricature and portraiture become compellingly blurred. It wisely resolves none of its central conflicts, settling into a refreshed status quo where conflict exists as a state of equilibrium for this quasi-polycule of hopelessly immature grown-ups.