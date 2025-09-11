5

Metal takes itself very seriously. It always has. All that darkness, anger and Satan, how could it not? Yet, while the genre — and the subculture — has always attempted to position itself as a safe haven for outsiders, one resting outside of the "mainstream," metal, for all intents and purposes, has always been mainstream. Most of its early progenitors — Hendrix, Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Sabbath and the like — were on major labels, and, through the '80s, it was one of the most popular musical genres on the planet. And that's where Spinal Tap come in.

Released in 1984, Rob Reiner's beyond-classic satire This Is Spinal Tap lampooned the rock doc genre, and the music industry as a whole, to within an inch of its life. The film subverted pretension with humour, and in the process helped solidify a filmmaking approach that would spawn some of the most popular and acclaimed television shows ever — whether that's a good or bad thing is up for debate. They were even on The Simpsons. Legends.

Now, 41 years after the original, Reiner and the band have returned to bring us a sequel that explores that most central of life's big questions: Do reunions suck?

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues sees director extraordinaire Marty DiBergi (Reiner) and his crew follow Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean) and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) as the band struggle to reconnect for one final, career-spanning show. Along the way, they have to contend with greasy industry types, inane brand collaborations and their own legacy in order to deliver unto us one last hurrah.

At a lean 82 minutes, the film wastes no time in getting to its central story, opening up with the reunion show before going back to explore the band's current status, their tense in-person reunion, and, for the bulk of the film, rehearsals and logistics for the big show. The three main cast members, along with Reiner, helped write and produce the film, while Reiner gets the sole director's credit.

We see clips of what the band has done since the first film, including enormous concerts like Live Earth, and meet their new manager, Hope Faith (Kerry Godliman), the daughter of the band's original manager, Ian Faith (originally portrayed by the late Tony Hendra). Reiner includes a short but perfect tribute to Hendra, and the jokes surrounding Ian's death are hilarious and heartfelt. Godliman is wonderfully deadpan and earnest, entirely dedicated to the band and intent on protecting them and preserving what little clout they have left to cement their importance.

We find the band in various states of readjustment, scattered and uncommunicative: Nigel owns a "cheese and guitar shop" — a perfect bit; David plays with a mariachi band in California and records music for podcasts and telephone hold lines; and Derek owns a tiny glue museum because, apparently, everyone loves glue.

The film's meta nature allows for various callbacks to the original film, as well as pop culture references galore that music nerds will love. Unsurprisingly, it's absolutely essential to watch the original, even if we get a crash course early in the film (as Marty, tells the audience, "Enough of my exposition!").

Half the jokes land gracefully: satirical, belligerent and true to form. A palpable and combustible hostility exists between the members when they first meet up, the actors knowing how to make the viewer truly uncomfortable. Jibes and silence reigns supreme in these scenes, and they're certainly painful (in the best possible way). The chemistry between the three remains apparent, and while some of the best moments come from the in-studio rehearsals, much of the film takes place there, which starts to feel like they didn't have enough outside material (or jokes) to fill the film. At least they finally get to do Stonehenge properly, with predictably disastrous consequences.

Unfortunately, the other half of the jokes grow irritating and just unfunny — some of it hackneyed, some of it cheesy, and some of it tone-deaf. A joke about Stormy Daniels already feels horribly out of date, while Derek hitting on new drummer Didi (Valerie Franco) in one scene has a creep factor that is neither funny nor cringeworthy, but simply uncomfortable. Even though he quickly gets humbled by the realization that he's old enough to be her grandfather, it makes him come across as gross, almost alienating him for the rest of the film. Not a good look.

Spinal Tap II also relies on visual gags that don't hold a candle to similar ones in the original, or are simply piggybacking off better jokes from the first film. While some of these work (Nigel's ever-growing pedal board; a stage prop of a skull with fishnets and an ass that farts; Didi doing a blindfolded drum solo), others fail horribly, particularly a moment where Derek gets a rare vial of glue stuck in his nose. It barely lasts a minute yet still feels painfully long.

Although the film never becomes saccharine or too sentimental (irony is ever-present), it still has some strong moments of reflection that stand as some of the most emotional across both films. It's not a meditation on aging, relevance or death, even if it explores some of these topics in earnest.

While Spinal Tap II contains some powerful, emotionally charged moments, they often don't feel earned; instead, they feel wasted. At one point, David thinks back on his relationship with Nigel, back to simpler times when they used to sit around and jam, when nothing mattered but the music and their friendship. It's poignant, but cinematically, it feels like overcompensation for the monotony of the rest of the film. The revelation is forced, flat and unearned. The film never reaches the necessary heights of feeling or emotional weight necessary to feel cathartic.

There are many jokes that are continued from the OG, including the "curse of the drummer," and a number of former associates reappear, including Fran Drescher (as former publicist-turned-executive Bobbi Flekman) and Paul Shaffer. An endless number of cameos, including Questlove, Chad Smith, Lars Ulrich, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Elton John and Paul McCartney, also fill the movie. Luckily, none of them overstay their welcome, and John and McCartney really let their comedic flags fly. John in particular eventually becomes instrumental to the climax, which involves the aforementioned Stonehenge.

A great, sloppy awkwardness permeates the scenes with McCartney, the band jamming their way through some of Spinal Tap's early hits with Macca. David hates him because Sir Paul makes some suggestions about a new song. It's great. In fact, these cameos help the film survive by injecting much-needed jokes, ones which fail to materialize in many of the extended band scenes.

With his sleepy eyes, incredulous reactions and genuine interest in the members' lives and legacy, Reiner continues to excel as Marty, having gracefully transitioned into the role of everyone's favourite grandfather. He's an elder statesman in all his glory, one who just wants to help secure the band's legacy.

Chris Addison plays the band's slimy, disinterested promoter, Simon Howler, whose inability to comprehend music marks the perfect character trait for someone who only sees dollar signs and branding possibilities. Wholly unlikeable and necessary, awful even, Simon persists as an egotistical, single-minded representation of the modern music industry machine. Eventually, his unceremonious exit, brought on by an unfunny deus ex machina, feels haphazardly added, as if they didn't know what to do with him anymore. A real shame, since he's one of the best, more irritating parts of the film.

Franco, as Didi, stuns as a tattooed powerhouse, blowing the other hopefuls out of the water — particularly the bongo guy. Franco delivers a fantastic performance, her eyes full of wonder and excitement, a much-needed dose of non-geriatric blood. By film's end, we're left to wonder will she survive, and what will be left of her?

The film as a whole is a lot more cinematic than the original, too clean and polished. It simply doesn't have the same urgent "documentary" feel as its predecessor, with multiple setups betraying the original's barebones arrangement. At this point, the mockumentary style that the original helped bring into the mainstream — one which has been copied and appropriated countless times — no longer feels fresh or theirs. They're chasing instead of trailblazing, something the real Spinal Tap would never approve.

This becomes most apparent when the inevitable blow-up happens on stage, and Marty tells a camera person to follow David. The camera follows, stops, then we abruptly cut to outside in an alleyway with David as he watches an old blues duo. How did we get here? Why didn't we follow him? Such moments are indicative of the film's style, or lack thereof. Where the original had discontinuous editing that aided in the humour, in Spinal Tap II it creates a belaboured tone and doesn't add to the storytelling, or the joke count. The film shows its higher budget in many ways, but the aesthetics, pacing and humour suffer for it. We're given more Popstar than Spinal Tap. The story unravels without any immediacy or naturalism, and the improvisation never truly shows itself.

It's difficult to decipher who Spinal Tap II is actually for, or who asked for it to be made. Will a younger audience come out or even care about these characters? The film itself references this when the promoter mentions collaborating with companies geared towards the aged. The band is out of touch, which is funny, but so is the film, which is not. At their final concert, the filmmakers put a bunch of kids in the front row, but will they actually show up? The film's irony and lack of nostalgia doesn't always work in its favour, coming off as flippant and unnecessary.

At one point, Nigel shows Marty a new pedal, which emits a piercing, horrible noise. "It's a bit annoying," Marty tells him. "Yeah, to you," Nigel replies. By the time Spinal Tap II wraps up, we're all Marty, while the film is still Nigel. It is a bit annoying, but they're going to keep playing it into the ground. The volume's been turned down, and we're most certainly no longer at 11.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues offers fans a silly, lean and very average film, and while it doesn't hit like the original, few things do. It's a sincere, self-referential send-off, if not entirely successful. While nowhere near as foundational as its predecessor, it nonetheless closes the cinematic chapter of the band with a light roar.