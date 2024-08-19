8

Chances are Toronto isn't the first city people envision when hearing the sweet baseline of a reggae record — after all, this is the genre birthed out of sunshine, faith and love, not snow and Tim Hortons. However, the city affectionately known as the Six has had a long and deep connection to the music genre. As directors Graeme Mathieson and Chris Flanagan highlight in their latest collaboration, Sounds & Pressure: Reggae in a Foreign Land, the rhythm and rhymes of reggae were cornerstones in the foundation of several Toronto communities.

In this five-part documentary series (streaming on NFB.ca starting August 23), the filmmakers showcase five key artists and one legendary record label that were pioneers of reggae in the city. Focusing on Roy Panton and Yvonne Harrison (the dynamic singing duo known as Roy & Yvonne), Nana McLean (Canada's Queen of Reggae), Johnny Osbourne (the Dancehall Godfather), Leroy Sibbles (King of the Reggae Baseline), and Keith "Jerry" Brown (owner and producer of Summer Records), the series offers an in-depth exploration of the historical and racial climates that shaped the music in Canada and the Caribbean.

A vibrant and engaging history lesson backed by a head-bopping soundtrack, the series offers an introduction to everything from the birth of ska music, a then-revolutionary sound that combined calypso from the islands with American jazz and R&B, to dealing with crooked producers/promoters to the volatile political climate that forced many to leave Jamaica for a supposed better life in Canada in the late '60s and early '70s.

It's in documenting the musicians' experiences in Canada where Sounds & Pressure's informative fruit is most ripe, as each artist discusses the racial barriers they faced personally and professionally. Not only were many Toronto neighbourhoods, such as Christie Pits, hostile toward Black individuals, but Canadian media refused to give reggae the respect it deserved. Unfairly deemed as the music of the lower class by many, CHIN-FM, the famed Italian Canadian station, was the only radio station that dedicated a slot on its airwaves to the genre.

What its detractors failed to realize, though, is that there was no stopping the music. The sheer love for the genre, and the sense of community it helped build for those ostracized by prejudice, only furthered the drive and innovation of the artists and producers. Whether it was turning carpet stores and cheaply purchased homes into recording studios, or setting up specialized record shops in the region that would become Little Jamaica, the music always prevailed.

This sense of determination is evident in the individuals that Mathieson and Flanagan speak with. When McLean states, "Music is my heart speaking," we believe it. Even as Roy & Yvonne soak in a resurgence in fame as they garner a new generation of fans in Mexico decades later, their desire to make great music remains at the forefront. By interjecting well-placed reenactments in with footage of the musicians listening to their old 45s, the series creates an intimate look at the past and its impact on the present.

Similar to their previous reggae-centric collaboration (the short film Ruff & Tuff – Stranger Cole's Toronto Roots) and Flanagan's solo effort (Shella Records – A Reggae Mystery), the filmmakers effortlessly convey a sense of community that the music fosters. Frequently interrupted by folks who recognize them mid-interview, the musicians are more than just iconic stars in Toronto — they're treated like family. The sense of love that reggae breeds is especially evident in the first episode, which takes a rather surprising and downright charming turn.

Bound to delight audiences regardless of whether or not they're fans of reggae, Sounds & Pressure: Reggae in a Foreign Land is an engaging tale of love, perseverance, triumph and strength — much like the music itself.