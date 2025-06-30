8

Every year or so, a new director emerges during the festival circuit with a voice so strong and refined, that it's almost difficult to understand how this can be their first feature. In 2022, we had Charlotte Wells with Aftersun; in 2023, it was Celine Song and Past Lives; and last year, Vera Drew brought the funk in The People's Joker. For 2025 — a year marked by what feels like innumerable, preventable tragedies on a global scale, capped by the reinauguration of America's apex sexual predator — we have Eva Victor with Sorry, Baby.

Told over four years, Sorry, Baby is the non-chronological story of Agnes (Victor) rebuilding themselves in the time after, as the film says, a "Very Bad Thing" happens. An English masters student, Agnes's advisor, Decker (Louis Cancelmi), praises her more than her colleagues. During a meeting to discuss her thesis, he sexually assaults her and leaves the university soon after, therefore voiding himself of any investigation or accountability in the eyes of the institution. Agnes, beside herself and accompanied by best friend Lydie (Naomi Ackie), must decide how she will continue in the wake of the attack.

Delicate subject matter that seasoned writers and directors often struggle to handle in a responsible manner, but Victor does so gracefully. Sorry, Baby knows when to be mindful of the audience, omitting explicit violence and instead opting for the discomfort of knowing that something is happening somewhere within the frame yet still out of sight. It's as gentle as it can be with the viewer, when it seems like no such feeling may ever exist again for Agnes. Sorry, Baby doesn't set its primary focus on the sexual violence itself; rather, Victor serves up a fragmented film about how one goes on living in its aftermath.

Its nonlinear construction, with each year serving as a titled chapter in Agnes's life, offers a near-perfect mirror to her psyche. Her nervous system drags her back to that awful evening after hearing of a colleague's experience with Decker; she attempts to drive home while fully experiencing a panic attack.

Similarly, Victor brings their audience brought back to the event after the film dances around the matter for some time, only announcing "The Year with the Bad Thing" after enough information had been given. Victor forces the audience to remember the violence and the subsequent injustices around the assault, just like Agnes. We, alongside Agnes, are repeatedly thrown backwards in time as her story progresses.

But Agnes, like the tone of Sorry, Baby, never truly becomes despondent — not outwardly, at least. She changes the subject when friends ask about how she's doing; she lies to grocery store clerks when it doesn't matter to conceal to herself the greater, more terrible truth that's eating away at her; she dances around the subject and stumbles the whole time. It's gut-wrenching, yet completely hilarious.

That near-seamless meshing of those tones is made possible because of Victor (and, in part, editor Alex O'Flinn), an established comedic powerhouse and four-season veteran of Billions, who feels right at home in that balance between despondence and dry comedy. This seemingly effortless performance is achievable only by an actor who penned the script themselves and later directed it. They deliver the funniest lead performance of the year so far, supported by a cast consisting of the increasingly reliable Ackie and indie film's eternal sweetheart Lukas Hedges. Kelly McCormack's dead-eyed Natasha, effulgent with envy and delightfully acidic, rivals Victor's comedic timing, albeit in a more direct fashion. McCormack would be right at home on I Think You Should Leave.

Victor, though, the bold new multi-hyphenate with a script and performance so on lock that its difficult to understand how this is their feature film directorial and screenwriting debut, is the one to watch. It remains to be seen whether Victor will join the internet's pantheon of imperfect heroes alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag and Renate Reinsve's former med student from The Worst Person in the World, but it's very encouraged.

Sorry, Baby rightfully recognizes that the world is deeply unjust and needlessly cruel, and opts to explore this pessimism with a deftness that is perhaps the film's greatest triumph. The rules meant to aid often fail to help those in need, and the institutions to which we belong are aggravatingly passive and equally imperfect. But life continues, and, like Agnes, so must we.