As announced earlier this month, Tim Robinson — the incomparably yell-y funnyman behind I Think You Should Leave and Detroiters — has a new comedy series coming to HBO this fall. The first trailer for The Chair Company is officially here ahead of the October 12 premiere, and you may or may not want to sit down for this one.

Robinson and co-creator Zach Kanin's latest follows William Ronald Trosper, a family man and wearer of ill-fitting suits, in the midst of uncovering a vast criminal conspiracy. (If you're imagining something akin to the oft-memed It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Pepe Silvia crime board, it feels very much like that.)

Aptly set to Christopher Cross's "Ride Like the Wind," the fast-paced trailer mirrors the spiral of Robinson's character as the investigation — of a "massive problem" he claims could cause "mass casualties" — takes over his life.

Lake Bell plays Ron's concerned wife, while Sophia Lillis, Will Price, Joseph Tudisco and Lou Diamond Phillips are also in the series. Check out the trailer for The Chair Company below.