Nostalgic zillennials have been speculating that something might be in store for the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana — the smash Disney Channel show that launched Miley Cyrus's career — and today, those theories have been confirmed.

Disney has shared a teaser for next year's festivities through a widely followed Cyrus fan page called Miley Nation. The video is quite simple, with a mannequin head wearing Hannah Montana's signature blonde, highlighted wig. It reveals that whatever is coming will happen in 2026.

Fans of Cyrus and people born in the mid-late nineties have been speculating that some sort of announcement is in the works since the pop star said she wanted to "design something really special" to celebrate two full decades since her past alter ego's inception. TikTokkers took this and ran with it, spreading theories that a tour with Cyrus dressed up as Hannah is on the horizon. Unfortunately, they're likely just chasing the high of the Best of Both Worlds tour with the Jonas Brothers, since Cyrus has expressed she doesn't like touring recently.

For those of you too old (or young, at this point) to know, Hannah Montana was a Disney Channel show about a normal teen girl named Miley who lives a double life as a pop star called — you guessed it — Hannah Montana. Despite the only disguise element being a wig and all of her songs not-so-subliminally being about her secret, nobody figures it out until she reveals her identity, twice: once to a whole town of people in Hannah Montana: The Movie, who keep her secret for some reason, and at the end of the TV series. Its fourth and final season ended in 2011.

If you want to know why I know all this information, the answer is that I'm 27 years old. I will not elaborate further.