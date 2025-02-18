Saturday Night Live took over additional hours of the day this past weekend during the show's 50th anniversary celebrations. However, in a couple of weeks, it's back to regularly scheduled programming, and NBC has announced the next celebrity guests set to host and perform.

SNL returns on March 1 with comedian Shane Gillis — who was once fired from the program over racist, homophobic remarks! — hosting, featuring a musical performance by Calgary pop princess Tate McRae. The following week (March 8), Lady Gaga will pull double duty as both host and musical guest, fresh off the March 7 release of her new album MAYHEM.

