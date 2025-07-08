6

From their humble beginnings, Simple Plan have had to fight to be understood. Too pop for punk, too punk for pop, the Montreal five-piece found themselves stranded in musical no-man's land many times in their career. Yet, as their new bio-doc, Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd, argues, that dichotomy never really fit. Rather, Simple Plan simply became the natural end point for five suburban kids trying to move from one side of the stage barricade (fans) to the other (the band).

Much of the band's identity (or lack thereof) lies in Reset, singer Pierre Bouvier and drummer Chuck Comeau's high school band that made some modest gains in the punk underground. Their brief time in the band bought them street cred and connections, most notably with blink-182's Mark Hoppus, but also created expectations when Simple Plan started making the rounds.

Not that the members of Simple Plan disagreed. Bouvier, Comeau, bass player David Desrosiers and guitarists Jeff Stinco and Sébastien Lefebvre very much saw themselves as a Warped Tour band. But their producer, Arnold Lanni — best known for working with Our Lady Peace — did not. As a result, their debut, No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls, initially struggled to find an audience. Only after opening on Avril Lavigne's first big arena tour — and then immediately hopping on that summer's Warped Tour — did things click for the band, with their delicate balancing act coming into focus.

Director Didier Charette takes a pretty standard approach to telling the band's tale. Charette shoots the talking heads with band members, friends and family head-on, discussing Simple Plan's trajectory from headstrong teens to unlikely elder statesmen for a generation of fans who disregard the hairs split in the mid-2000s. The Ontario filmmaker uses an ample amount of archival footage to flesh out their story, including clips of the band playing "Perfect" for the first time at a 2002 rehearsal, as well as the gig that got them signed to Atlantic Records.

To the band's credit, they do dig into the "good guys bad band" rep they carried for some time. Fat Mike shows up to declare that "Simple Plan seemed to like being liked," while a former Alternative Press editor puts it more bluntly: "Simple Plan were never cool." Much as they did at the time, Simple Plan take these assessments in stride. Although peers like the Offspring and Good Charlotte — who took their own lumps in their day — are far more kind, it's hard to imagine it doesn't hurt to get dunked on by your heroes, at least a bit anyways.

For all the insight given, The Kids in the Crowd leaves some glaring gaps. Clearly aimed at an international audience, Charette only ever hints at the band's Québécois roots through a brief interaction between Bouvier and a fan at a hometown poutinerie, in spite of their reputation at home as a band that "made it" globally. Stinco makes mention of some darker times on the road in their early days as they adjusted to fame, but Charette never follows up. The short shrift given to the group's more recent albums suggests a band creatively adrift, but again, either Charette or the band are unwilling to dive in.

Finally, and more seriously, the film's treatment of the sexual misconduct allegations against Desrosiers — who was not interviewed for the film and only appears in archival footage — for grooming young fans, leaves much to be desired. While the band members briefly discuss the impact of their bassist's exit, the film simply addresses Desrosiers's legal problems via the flashing of a newspaper headline. Perhaps Charette's approach is due to the lack of known legal action or resolution around the claims, but it emphasizes the superficial treatment given to some of the band's greater talking points.

Taken as a whole, the omissions suggest that Simple Plan might not be as simple as their image suggests. That's a great angle for a documentary, but unfortunately, one this film decides to skip. As it stands Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd seems content to please fans, build the brand and cement the legend.