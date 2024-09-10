Janis Joplin looms very large over the annals of rock history, but there's somehow never been a biopic about the legendary blues singer. That's about to change with the news of a Joplin biopic starring Shailene Woodley.

It's not totally clear at the moment whether the film has the rights to Joplin's music or whether this'll be a Jackie Jormp-Jomp situation (a similar fate befell the Bette Midler-starring The Rose, which was denied the music rights by Joplin's estate back in 1979).

As reported by Variety, Woodley will produce and star in the as-yet-unnamed film, receiving $2.5 million from the tax-funded California Film Commission. It'll be shooting for 30 days on a $10 million budget, but that's about it in terms of info.

In a statement, Woodley said, "California meant so much to Janis Joplin — from the stoops of San Francisco to the wooden walls of Sunset Sound, the state became the stage upon which she explored not just the world of music, but the world of her vibrant humanity."

Guess we'll just have to wait and see!