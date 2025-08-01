The poorly received, poorly written Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That.. just finished its third season, and showrunner Michael Patrick King has announced that the season will be extended with a two-part finale, which will end the show.

"When I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That... Season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop," King wrote in a statement. "Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12."

He continued to say that he and Parker held off on sharing that the show was ending, as to not "overshadow the fun of watching the season." If by "fun," he means "hate watching with a glass of pinot," sure, we'll take it.

And Just Like That... has been panned by fans and critics alike since its first season, and has been criticized for strange choices that are out of place for returning characters (seriously, why did they do that to Miranda?), and quite frankly, bad scripting. Besides, what's SATC without Samantha? From one Sex and the City fan to perhaps a few others, you'll sleep better at night if you don't consider the reboot canon.