In what sounds like a bit like an episode of The Studio, Seth Rogen is spearheading a revival of The Muppet Show starring Sabrina Carpenter.

Rogen and his creative partner Evan Goldberg are among the executive producers for the Disney+ special, which also features Carpenter as an executive producer.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that this special is currently planned as a one-off, although the hope is for this to be a pilot for a new season of The Muppet Show. The original run of the TV series ran from 1976 to 1981. There have been reboots in recent years, including films in 2011 and 2014 (the former starring Jason Segel and Amy Adams, the latter Ricky Gervais and Tina Fey).

Albertina Rizzo has signed on as writer, and Alex Timbers will direct. Various longtime Muppets performers will handle most of the puppetry. The rather meta synopsis notes that the special will feature the Muppets returning to their theatre to produce a new variety show. Is this really all that different from the Kool-Aid movie?