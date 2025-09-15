Seth Rogen went into this year having never won an Emmy — and now, after yesterday (September 14), he has tied the record for most Emmy wins in a single night, while his Hollywood parody The Studio had the biggest year ever for a comedy at the awards show.

Rogen took home the prize for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series as well as Directing (alongside Evan Goldberg) and Writing (also with Goldberg), while his Apple TV+ show won Outstanding Comedy Series. That's four trophies for Rogen, tying him for the single-night Emmys record along with Moira Demos (2016 for Making a Murderer), Amy Sherman-Palladino (2018 for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Dan Levy (2020 for Schitt's Creek).

All told, The Studio won 13 Emmys: nine awards during the non-televised prizes on September 6 and 7, plus the aforementioned four prizes during last night's televised ceremony. That tops the 10 trophies won by The Bear, which set the benchmark for a comedy show with 10 wins in 2023.

Outstanding Drama Series went to The Pitt, which won a total of five prizes. Adolescence won six, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series; Owen Cooper become the Emmys' youngest-ever winner of a male acting prize, as the 15-year-old won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series.

