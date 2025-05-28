No one is a bigger fan of the Lonely Island than Seth Meyers, who has a podcast with his former Saturday Night Live colleagues and declared "Iran So Far" to be his favourite moment in the show's history. Now, he has revealed the song that made him laugh so hard he threw up.

On last week's episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast (which premiered May 20), Meyers brought up the song "Mona Lisa," a synthpop banger about how the Mona Lisa is overrated from 2016's Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

"The Dennis Franz line in 'Mona Lisa' is the hardest I've ever laughed at the Lonely Island," Meyers said. "I think about it all the time. I'm really happy sometimes because the run of lyrics that starts 'I'm an American' is maybe my favourite series of lines."

The lines in question are: "I am an American man / This is my native land / Where no one lies about paintings / But that's not the case in France / Where the naked ladies dance / And they look like Dennis Franz / You're so mangy, Mona / Hair part wider than a country road / Unless you count cats, she died alone / The Mona Lisa sucks."

Meyers recalled, "The famous story, the lore about 'Mona Lisa,' is that you sent it to [writer and producer Michael] Shoemaker and I, we were in my office, and we laughed so hard that I threw up and he farted. I literally started choking and threw up into my trash can and he farted."

Andy Samberg noted that Meyers is perhaps the world's biggest fan of "Mona Lisa," since it's perhaps the TV host's favourite Lonely Island song.

Check out "Mona Lisa" below.