Unrelated to the White House's attack on PBS and NPR, Sesame Street has found a new home at Netflix.

After Warner Bros. effectively cancelled the long-running children's show last year by failing to renew its contract, Elmo and friends were left out in the cold as PBS could no longer run the series on its own. With Sesame Street's relocation to Netflix, the 56th season (and reportedly 90 hours of old episodes) will now premiere on the platform with same-day release at PBS.

With Netflix in charge, episodes are now set to centre on "one 11-minute story, allowing for even more character-driven humour and heart."

"We are excited to announce that all new Sesame Street episodes are coming to @netflix worldwide along with library episodes, and new episodes will also release the same day on @PBS Stations and @PBSKIDS platforms in the US, preserving a 50+ year relationship," Netflix shared in a statement. "The support of Netflix, PBS, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting serve as a unique public-private partnership to enable Sesame Street to continue to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder."

Sesame Street shared in a statement of its own, "N is for @netflix! Sesame Street is getting a new neighbour!"