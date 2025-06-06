Is Schitt's Creek coming back? Rumours have been flying on social media, and now there is some evidence to support the theory, as the Rosebud Motel sign has apparently returned to the filming location.

The sitcom is set in the fictional town of Schitt's Creek — but in reality, the show's Rosebud Hotel is filmed at the Hockley Mote in Mono, ON.

TikTok user @blazerodrigues posted a video yesterday (June 5), revealing that he had driven all the way from Ottawa (a five-hour, 11-minute drive, according to Google) to see if the Rosebud Motel sign was up. As the video shows, it is indeed displayed on the front of the building.

Rodrigues captioned the video, "SCHITTS CREEK IS COMING BACK!!"

It's worth pointing out that there's no evidence of filming beyond the sign, and someone in the comments claimed that the sign is up simply because the owners have been trying to sell the building. The Hockley Motel was indeed up for sale in 2020, but it's not clear if that's why the sign was back (because, really, would a sign for a fictional motel from a TV show help someone sell a $2 million building?). The previous real estate listing has been taken down as of this writing.

See Rodrigues's video below.