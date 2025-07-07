Scarlett Johansson has become the highest-grossing lead actor of all time.

ScarJo's combined filmography has earned $14.8 billion USD ($20.23 billion CAD) at the box office. The recent launch of Jurassic World Rebirth was the film that put her over the top.

Samuel L. Jackson previously topped the list with $14.6 billion USD. Not coincidentally, both Johansson and Jackson have appeared in many of the same films, as a significant portion of each of their box office earnings has come from their roles in Marvel movies. In fact, nine of the top 10 highest-grossing actors of all time come from the MCU and appeared in 2019's Avengers: Endgame; the only exception is Tom Cruise.

Already this year, Johansson has been in Jurassic World Rebirth and The Phoenician Scheme.