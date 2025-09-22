Last night (September 21) was the Los Angeles premiere of Ally Pankiw's ABC News Studios documentary, Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery. The Walt Disney Company-owned ABC production arm had mysteriously cancelled the red carpet for the event earlier in the day, and Sarah McLachlan later announced that she and the other musicians (including Jewel) scheduled to perform would not be taking the stage "in solidarity in support of free speech" after Jimmy Kimmel Live! was taken off the air last week.

Introducing the doc ahead of its screening, McLachlan explained [via The Hollywood Reporter], "It's a gift for all of us to see [this film], but also I've grappled with being here tonight and around what to say about the present situation that we are all faced with, the stark contraction to the many advances we've made watching the insidious erosion of women's rights, of trans and queer rights, the muzzling of free speech."

"I think we're all fearful for what comes next, and none of us know, but what I do know is that I have to keep pushing forward as an artist, as a woman to find a way through, and though I don't begin to know what the answer is, I believe we all need to work towards a softening to let in the possibility of a better way, because I see music as a bridge to our shared humanity, to finding common ground," the singer-songwriter said.

She continued:

If Lilith taught me anything, it taught me there is a great strength in coming together to lift each other up instead of tearing each other down. So I really hope this documentary inspires everyone to continue to try and create positive change in your communities, to keep lifting each other up, keep championing the causes you believe in with kindness and empathy because ultimately we're all in this together.

I know you're expecting a performance tonight, and I'm so grateful to all of you for coming, and I apologize if this is disappointing, but we have collectively decided not to perform but instead to stand in solidarity in support of free speech. Thank you for your understanding.

Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show was suspended "indefinitely" after 23 seasons on ABC following the comments the host made about the MAGA movement's response to Charlie Kirk's shooting during his opening monologue on September 15 due to pressure from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany has called for a Disney+ boycott in the wake of the decision, with numerous other celebrities — including Pedro Pascal, Jean Smart, Ben Stiller, Wanda Sykes and Kathy Griffin — also speaking out against the attack on free speech.