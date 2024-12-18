The official 2025 Oscar nominations are being revealed on January 17, but ahead of those, the Academy has released its shortlists in 10 categories, including the two big music awards — Best Original Song and Best Original Score.

The Best Original Song list includes 15 tracks by the likes of Saoirse Ronan (for "Winter Coat," the song she sings in Blitz), Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (for "Compress/Repress" from Challengers), Kneecap (for "Sick in the Head"), Pharrell Williams (for "Piece by Piece," from his LEGO biopic) and a whole bunch more. You can check out the full list below.

Also below is the full Best Original Score list, which also features Reznor and Ross, plus John Powell's Wicked score, Danny Elfman's work for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Hans Zimmer's Blitz score, and the music from Sing Sing by the National's Bryce Dessner.

Best Original Song:

"Forbidden Road" (Better Man) — Robbie Williams

"Winter Coat" (Blitz) ― Saoirse Ronan (written by Steve McQueen, Taura Stinson, Nicholas Britell)

"Compress/Repress" (Challengers) — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

"Never Too Late" (Elton John: Never Too Late) — Elton John and Brandi Carlile

"El Mal" (Emilia Pérez) — Camille

"Mi Camino" (Emilia Pérez) — Camille

"Sick in the Head" (Kneecap) — Kneecap

"Beyond" (Moana 2) — Barlow & Bear

"Tell Me It's You" (Mufasa: The Lion King) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Piece by Piece" (Piece by Piece) — Pharrell Williams

"Like a Bird" (Sing Sing) — Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada

"The Journey" (The Six Triple Eight) — H.E.R. (written by Diane Warren)

"Out of Oklahoma" (Twisters) — Lainey Wilson

"Kiss the Sky" (The Wild Robot) — Maren Morris

"Harper and Will Go West" (Will & Harper) — Kristen Wiig

Best Original Score:

Alien: Romulus — Benjamin Wallfisch

Babygirl — Cristobal Tapia de Veer

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — Danny Elfman

Blink Twice — Chanda Dancy

Blitz — Hans Zimmer

The Brutalist — Daniel Blumberg

Challengers — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Conclave — Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez — Clément Ducol, Camille

The Fire Inside — Tamar-kali

Gladiator II — Harry Gregson-Williams

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 — John Debney

Inside Out 2 — Andrea Datzman

Nosferatu — Robin Carolan

The Room Next Door — Alberto Iglesias

Sing Sing — Bryce Dessner

The Six Triple Eight — Aaron Zigman

Wicked — John Powell

The Wild Robot — Kris Bowers

Young Woman and the Sea — Amelia Warner