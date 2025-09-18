Next month, Saturday Night Live will be back with its 51st season. There have been a lot of cast change-ups already — including the addition of Barrie, ON's Veronika Slowikowska — and now, the guest hosts and musical acts for the first three episodes have been announced.

The first show (October 4) of the new season will be hosted by Bad Bunny, while Doja Cat serves as the musical guest for her debut on the show. On October 11, the legendary Amy Poehler will return to 30 Rock, joined by another first-time performer in Role Model (will she be his "Sally"?). Finally, Sabrina Carpenter pulls double-duty as host and musical guest on October 18, marking her maiden SNL hosting voyage.

If you can remember as far back as the finale of Season 50 this past May, Bad Bunny also appeared as musical guest alongside host Scarlett Johansson. He also previously played host in 2023.