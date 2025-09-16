Robert Redford has died. The actor was 89.

He reportedly died peacefully in his sleep. His publicist Cindi Berger said in a statement, "Robert Redford passed away on September 16 at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy."

He was one of the most celebrated Hollywood actors of his generation, with a screen career stretching back to 1960. He starred in films like Barefoot in the Park (1967), Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), Jeremiah Johnson (1972), The Candidate (1972), The Sting (1973), The Way We Were (1973), Three Days of the Condor (1975), All the President's Men (1976), The Electric Horseman (1979), Brubaker (1980), The Natural (1984), Out of Africa (1985) and Sneakers (1992).

By the 1980s, he had begun directing films. His directorial debut, 1980's Ordinary People (1980), won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. He went on to direct numerous movies, mostly recently 2012's The Company You Keep (which he also starred in).

He founded the Sundance Film Festival in 1978, naming it after a nearby ski area he had purchased in Utah. That land had been named after his character in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

His final on-screen appearance was in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Redford was married twice and is survived by his wife Sibylle Szaggars. He and his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen, had four children. Redford is survived by his children Shauna and Amy, and predeceased by Scott and David.