Canadian children's book author Robert Munsch has opted to receive medically assisted death after being diagnosed with dementia. He is 80.

Munsch revealed his dementia diagnosis in 2021. In a New York Times profile posted yesterday (September 15), he revealed that he was approved for Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) shortly after his diagnosis.

"I have to pick the moment when I can still ask for it," Munsch said of when he will undergo the procedure. The person receiving MAID must be able to give consent at the time of death, not beforehand, so Munsch must ask for it before his dementia gets so severe that he no longer can.

Munsch said that he chose to pursue MAID after watching one of his brothers dying of ALS. "They kept him alive through all these interventions," Munsch said. "I thought: Let him die." He said that he will receive MAID "when I start having real trouble talking and communicating. Then I'll know."

Munsch was born in Pittsburgh, PA, and moved to Canada in 1975. Based out of Guelph, ON, he launched his writing career, writing books like The Paper Bag Princess (1980) and Love You Forever (1986). The latter book is featured prominently in the Friends episode "The One with the Cake."

In 1985, he won the JUNO Award for Best Children's Album with Murmel Murmel Munsch. He became a Member of the Order of Canada in 1999.

Munsch has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and was previously an alcoholic and cocaine addict. He had a stroke in 2008.